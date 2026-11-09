Kolodko News: New Statues, Missing Treasures and Tiny Discoveries

Sometimes, Budapest’s most memorable moments aren’t found at the capital’s famous landmarks. Instead, Mihály Kolodko’s miniature sculptures offer an unusual sightseeing tour. This year, you can discover several new artworks, but sadly, some statues have also been stolen. We’ve gathered all the news from Kolodko’s world in one article.

New Sculptures

Mihály Kolodko surprised Budapest with not just one, but five new mini sculptures this summer. One of them is The Money Blower, located opposite the Hungarian National Bank building. The choice of location is no coincidence: the sculpture pays tribute to the Hungarian forint, which celebrates its 80th anniversary this year. Once you’ve spotted the leaf-blower figure, continue your walk along Hold Street, where you’ll come across another character: the Moonwalker!

Városliget, or City Park, is a must-visit destination if you want to explore nature after the architectural sights. Of course, you won’t be left without an adorable figure in this setting either, as this is exactly where Kolodko’s latest creation was placed. It honors mining engineer Vilmos Zsigmondy, who drilled the deep artesian well that led to the healing water that supplies the Széchenyi Thermal Bath.

You can also stumble upon a charming pair of sculptures nearby, created by Kolodko to bring joy to the young patients of Bethesda Children’s Hospital. The artist placed Dr. Bubó, a famous Hungarian cartoon owl doctor, and one of his patients, the rabbit, at the corner of Hermina Road and Bethesda Street.

Stolen Sculptures

Unfortunately, the past few months have seen not only new additions but also a rise in sculpture thefts. The small statue titled Among Us next to the Museum of Ethnography was stolen in September. Sadly, the highly popular Dracula in City Park has also disappeared, as well as the Drone from Angelo Rotta Embankment.

On the other hand, the Forklift Driver likely fell victim to public disputes. Recently, the controversial monument to the victims of the German occupation on Szabadság Square once again became the subject of heated debate. Kolodko, in his own clever way, “towed away” the giant statue with a witty mini sculpture. However, the original sculptor didn’t like the addition: according to Kolodko, the statue had been removed at his request.

Although the Meditating Rabbit on the once-called Island of Rabbits was also stolen, this story has a happy ending, as the artist has re-installed the sculpture on Margaret Island. If we can give you one piece of advice, search for it on the riverbank revealed by the receding Danube. If you’d like to continue exploring the mini sculptures in the area, Head toward the Buda-side entrance of Margaret Bridge, where you’ll find an old pull-back toy car.

Children’s Favorites

Kolodko often returns to beloved characters from classic cartoons. Around Kopaszi Dam, you can discover Leo and Fred, whose lovable personalities and the circus wagons hiding even more treasures make them a favorite among kids. When exploring Buda Castle, make sure to find the Flying Rabbit, who scans the city from the top of the funicular. Meanwhile, along Bem Embankment, you can run into the figure of a giant worm from a popular Hungarian cartoon.

At Széll Kálmán Square tram stop, look out for Mekk Elek, the clumsy handyman goat, who might have a tiny scarf during the colder months, thanks to his fans. You will find plenty of charming cartoon heroes on the Pest side as well: the previously mentioned Szabadság Square awaits you with Kermit the Frog, while Mr. Bean’s teddy waves back at you from the wall of the former British Embassy.

Collect unique souvenirs: