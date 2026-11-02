The City on Foot: 6 Green Escapes and Restaurants to Discover this Autumn

Luckily, Budapest is one of those cities that can be easily explored on foot, so we highly encourage you to discover the capital walking around during your trip! Of course, there’s a little reward waiting for you, too: we’ve picked out some great gastro spots near each sight where you can recharge.

City Park

Spanning nearly 100 hectares, Városliget, or City Park is Budapest’s largest public park. Its prestige is well demonstrated by the fact that this year it has won the award for Europe’s best large-scale urban park: attracting 8 to 9 million visitors each year, City Park is not only a prime location for nature but also a defining hub for culture. It is home to the House of Music and the Museum of Ethnography, while the Museum of Fine Arts awaits visitors at the Heroes’ Square entrance. And if you’d like to catch a bird’s-eye view of the city, head over to the park’s iconic hot-air balloon!

Gastro tip: Nyereg Bar & Grill

If you think that City Park is only for nice walks and recreation, think again! Located in one of Budapest’s most beautiful green spaces, Nyereg Bar & Grill welcomes guests near Heroes’ Square, Széchenyi Thermal Bath and Vajdahunyad Castle. The menu combines traditional Hungarian flavors with popular international dishes. From the cozy, heated glass terraces, guests can enjoy beautiful panoramic views of City Park, making the restaurant an ideal spot for a leisurely lunch or dinner, whether as part of a day of sightseeing or a relaxing escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.

1146 Budapest, Városligeti körút 2. | Website

Margaret Island

It is almost hard to list how much awaits you on Budapest’s largest island, as Margaret Island welcomes visitors with a musical fountain, a running track, an outdoor gym, extraordinary gastro spots and beautiful natural sights all year round. What’s more, you can even explore the ruins of a medieval monastery and a mini zoo, as well as a Japanese garden and a rose garden. It is no exaggeration to say that it is well worth spending at least half a day on this unique island – and if you get tired, just hop on a pedal cart to make your outing an even greater experience!

Gastro tips around Margaret Island

There are so many great gastro spots around Margaret Island that it is impossible to pick just one. Holdudvar has impressed locals with its authentic Neapolitan pizzas and creative cocktails – however, you can only dine at this venue from Friday to Sunday. At the Buda end of Margaret Bridge, Margaret’s Restaurant & Pub offers an unforgettable culinary experience, welcoming you every day with 36 types of craft beer, more than 80 dishes, and live music. Meanwhile, on the Pest side, Babka Budapest will charm you with its Middle Eastern flavors, gin tonic creations, and cozy atmosphere.

Gellért Hill

Gellért Hill is an essential destination for anyone looking to go on a hike: the Cave Church, the Citadel, the Garden of Philosophers, and the Statue of Saint Gellért offer bucket-list sights, while families with children will enjoy the playground built on the hillside. As you explore the area, you may also discover several hidden trails, so the adventure doesn’t have to end once you’ve visited the main sights. The 235-meter climb is made easy by some stops and lookouts, and once you reach the Citadel, you can admire the breathtaking panorama of Budapest alongside the Statue of Liberty.

Gastro Tips around Gellért Hill

Depending on the occasion, we have three great dining tips on Gellért Hill. If you want a traditional restaurant experience, we recommend Búsuló Juhász Restaurant, which you can find near the Citadel, right at the bus stop of the same name. From the windows, you will get a breathtaking view of the Buda side, which is even better with the delicious food. For dessert, visit Füge Shop and Café, which delights foodies with its handmade cakes and excellent coffee. For the evening, we recommend the retro-vibe Avar Presszó, where you can enjoy your drinks inside a cozy igloo.

Normafa

Buda Hills are an essential part of the capital’s skyline, so while you are here, it is worth visiting Normafa – one of the most popular natural spots among locals, which is easily accessible by public transport. At the top, you can enjoy a dizzying view of the city and the surrounding areas, while the cozy restaurants offer a unique setting to warm up. From here, it is well worth heading toward the highest point of the capital, János Hill, from where you can even take the Chairlift back down to the “ground level”.

Gastro tip: Normafa Síház

Normafa in the fall season is one of the most beautiful spots for a bit of recharge. After a refreshing walk, Normafa Síház welcomes visitors with a warm, cozy atmosphere that invites them to slow down and relax. Their menu evokes the charm of a traditional Hungarian Sunday family lunch, featuring heartwarming comfort food favorites, such as homemade chicken soup, chicken paprikash served with dumplings, and of course, the beloved, sweet cottage cheese dumplings. Normafa Síház is the perfect finale to an autumn hike, where nature meets comforting Hungarian gastronomy.

1121 Budapest, Eötvös út 59. | Website

Károlyi Garden

One of downtown’s hidden gems is Károlyi Garden, located behind the Petőfi Literary Museum, where you can relax under ancient trees in a truly inspiring environment. This secret garden is a real urban sanctuary in the heart of the ever-bustling 5th district, as stepping through the gate allows you to leave the noise of the city behind in no time. Although the park is not very large, it is the perfect stop after checking off the must-see tourist sights, offering a quiet moment of peace before you continue exploring the Hungarian capital.

Gastro tip: Galamb Vendéglátás

At the corner of Károlyi Garden, on Henszlmann Imre Street, awaits one of the capital’s most exciting new restaurants of the year, Galamb Vendéglátás. Its lovely, white-clothed tables paired with a modern kitchen on the gallery provide a traditional yet progressive atmosphere, ensuring that both lovers of classic dishes and culinary adventurers will find their favorite. It is for sure that this restaurant is one of the best choices in Budapest for those who want to taste local flavors and natural wines but prefer to discover their favorites away from the tourist traps.

1053 Budapest, Henszlmann Imre utca 9. | Website

Danube Promenade

The Danube Promenade, stretching between Chain Bridge and Elizabeth Bridge, offers a truly unique sight, even by European standards. Popular with both locals and tourists, this lively pedestrian promenade is lined with restaurants, cafés and bars, where you can soak up the vibrant atmosphere of Budapest from a terrace. However, it is also well worth to look across the river to the Buda side, as this spot offers the finest views of the Buda Castle District, the Citadel, and Gellért Hill. Heading north, you will soon find yourselves right in front of the Parliament building.

Gastro tips on Danube Promenade

It is easy to get lost in the pile of restaurants along the riverbank, but you certainly won’t be disappointed by these spots. Vígvarjú is housed in the grand, beautiful building of the Pesti Vigadó, bringing the finest classic Hungarian dishes with a modern twist right. Mercatino, on the other hand, delights its guests with a touch of dolce vita, featuring the best of Italian cuisine paired with an excellent selection of international wines. Finally, we recommend Rodolfo Budapest Cocktail & Champagne Bar for the evening, where the creative cocktails and the elegant atmosphere are guaranteed!

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