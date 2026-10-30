Escape the Ordinary: Enter the World of Time Heist

Looking for an unforgettable adventure in Budapest? Step into the world of Time Heist, where thrilling escape rooms, mysterious stories and clever puzzles put your teamwork and creativity to the test!

Whether you’re exploring strange dimensions, solving dark mysteries or racing against the clock, every room offers a unique experience packed with excitement. Prefer exploring the city? Discover Budapest in a whole new way with Time Heist’s outdoor adventures, including Operation Mindfall, Magic Portal and City Hunt, combining sightseeing with interactive challenges.

Don’t miss Halloween Week, running October 26–November 1, featuring 15% off all bookings, spooky surprises and sweet treats! Visit in costume on October 31 for an extra dose of Halloween magic.

For more information, visit the Time Heist website by clicking here.

If you get hungry: