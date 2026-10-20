City Park’s Gastro Gems: 5 Spots to Discover

After a chilly walk around City Park, there’s nothing better than stepping inside somewhere cosy to warm up with a hot drink or a comforting meal. Luckily, the park is surrounded by inviting gastro spots where you can take a break, recharge and enjoy a little culinary indulgence. (x)

Gundel Restaurant

Hungary’s most famous restaurant is worth visiting for more than just a special dinner. Located at the gateway to City Park, Gundel Restaurant is also an inviting stop during the day, perfect between sightseeing: enjoy a coffee with the iconic Gundel pancake, stop by for dessert, or have a light lunch before continuing your walk through the park. If you save the Gundel experience for the evening, a leisurely dinner offers the chance to discover 11 legendary Hungarian dishes selected from Gundel’s celebrated culinary heritage. With more than 130 years of history, the restaurant combines its historic setting with live music, creating a special atmosphere that still feels warm, welcoming and relaxed today.

1146 Budapest, Gundel Károly út 4. | Website

Nyereg Bar & Grill

Located in one of Budapest’s most beautiful green spaces, Nyereg Bar & Grill welcomes guests near Heroes’ Square, Széchenyi Thermal Bath and Vajdahunyad Castle. The menu combines traditional Hungarian flavours with popular international dishes. From the cosy, heated glass terraces, guests can enjoy beautiful panoramic views of City Park, making the restaurant an ideal spot for a leisurely lunch or dinner, whether as part of a day of sightseeing or a relaxing escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.

1146 Budapest, Városligeti körút 2. | Website

Édes Mackó

Looking for authentic, traditional chimney cake in Budapest? No gastro guide would be complete without Vitéz Kürtős, where preserving Transylvanian heritage is a true passion. Made over charcoal using an authentic recipe, these treats are a must-try. Whether you’re visiting the Zoo or unwinding at Édes Mackó – Sweet Teddy – chimney cake shop in City Park, expect quality and delight in every bite: a crisp, caramelized crust and warm, fluffy dough inside. Savor classic flavors or discover creative chimney cake desserts – no Budapest stroll is complete without them!

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 14-16. | Facebook

Ligeti Lángos

Just across from Budapest Zoo, near Széchenyi Thermal Bath, Ligeti Lángos puts a creative spin on one of Hungary’s favourite street foods. Located in the charming Pavilon Garden, this retro gem serves up extra-soft, potato-based lángos, from the classic sour cream and cheese topping to vegetarian, country-style and Parma ham varieties. Got a sweet tooth? Try the Nutella lángos bites or a freshly made crêpe. After a chilly walk around City Park, settle into one of the heated igloos with a warm drink and a delicious Hungarian treat.

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 3. | Website

Robinson Restaurant

Set on a tiny island in the heart of City Park Lake, Robinson Restaurant has been a beloved Budapest dining destination since 1989. With stunning views of the water and surrounding greenery, it’s an inviting spot for a leisurely lunch or a romantic dinner. The menu combines Hungarian specialities with international favourites, complemented by an extensive wine selection. Whether you’re enjoying the park on a sunny afternoon or looking for a cosy place to unwind after a chilly walk, Robinson offers a memorable dining experience in a truly unique setting.

1146 Budapest, Városligeti tó | Website

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