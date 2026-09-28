Concert Buzz: Six Shows To Catch This Fall in Budapest

From classic rock legends to hip-hop icons and pop-punk favourites, Budapest’s stages are set for an unforgettable season of live music this fall. Here’s your guide to the must-see shows coming up! (x)

Deep Purple (UK)

Get ready to rock with legendary icons Deep Purple as they bring over five decades of groundbreaking rock music to the Budapest Arena on October 2! Joined by special guest Jayler, this legendary band promises an unforgettable night defining classic rock at its finest. Don’t miss out on this spectacular high-energy show!

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A$AP Rocky (USA)

Global superstar A$AP Rocky is bringing his expanded “Don’t Be Dumb” tour to the Budapest Arena on October 5! Experience his explosive hits live as the rap, fashion, and cultural icon debuts songs from his highly anticipated new album. With billions of streams, this electrifying show will be the ultimate fall hip-hop party!

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Allie X (CAN)

Step into the multi-faceted world of pop alchemist Allie X as her mesmerising “Serial Diva” tour arrives at the A38 Ship on October 10! Uniting the magic of her latest album with classic era-defining tracks, she offers a captivating journey through all her artistic personas aboard Budapest’s renowned floating venue!

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Simple Plan (CAN)

Pop-punk legends Simple Plan are bringing their epic 25th anniversary celebration to Barba Negra on October 21! Sing along to nostalgic teenage anthems like “I’m Just a Kid”, “Perfect”, and “Welcome to My Life” alongside fresh hits on their “Bigger Than You Think!” tour. Get ready for an unmissable birthday punk party!

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Placebo (UK)

Cult British band Placebo returns to Budapest Arena on November 13 after a decade to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their emblematic debut album! Featuring special guest Maria Iskariot, Brian Molko and the band will play reimagined classics from Placebo and Without You I’m Nothing. A breathtaking milestone concert!

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Pitbull (USA)

Mr. Worldwide is back! Due to overwhelming demand across Europe, Pitbull brings his electrifying “I’m Back!” tour to the MVM Dome on November 24. Joined by hypeman Lil Jon, this massive fiesta is your ultimate second chance to dance the night away to ultimate party bangers. Don’t miss Budapest’s hottest autumn bash!

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Top spots for some pre-concert bites: