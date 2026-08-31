What to Do in Budapest This September: 6 Events Worth Checking Out

September is bringing a fresh wave of culture, music, art, and unforgettable experiences to Budapest. From sunset electronic sessions and open-air concerts to world-class photography, immersive light installations, craft beer, and a magical journey into Mozart’s universe, here are the programmes worth putting on your autumn calendar.

Be Massive x Castle Session

Wrap up the outdoor season with Be Massive Horizon’s last Castle Session of the year on 26 September from 4 PM at Várkert Bazár! Enjoy electronic beats by Metha, Robert Makai, and Somazed in the historic Neo-Renaissance rose garden, with stunning views of the Danube and Gellért Hill. A perfect sunset party!

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Open-Air Choir Concert

Elevate your weekend with a sublime outdoor choir concert on 19 September at Fisherman’s Bastion Music Pavilion! Marvel at rich, soaring harmonies by South Tyrol’s Männerchor Völs am Schlern, framed by Budapest’s breathtaking panorama and the iconic Matthias Church. Entry is free, start time is 11 AM.

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World Press Photo

Step into Budapest Zoo’s Biodome and see the world through the eyes of the world’s top photojournalists. The 2026 World Press Photo exhibition brings you face-to-face with raw human resilience, crisis, and hope. Featuring 1956 historical photos and election coverage by 24.hu, it’s an unmissable, powerful experience!

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Aura Bay

Lose yourself in the magic of Aura Bay, Hungary’s first immersive light park on Óbuda Island! Wander through 10 breathtaking zones where nature and water come alive across 6,700 m² of cutting-edge indoor and outdoor light art. Interactive, monumental, and pure wonder – prepare to be spellbound!

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KRAFT Beer Festival

Craving great craft beer and music? Head to Dürer Kert from 10–13 September for the KRAFT Beer Festival! Chat with regional brewers, sip fruity sours or rich imperial stouts, and feast at food trucks, all while enjoying free live shows and DJ sets throughout the weekend. Entry is free, just grab a tasting glass!

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Mozart Expedition

Embark on an expedition of Mozart’s world between 9 and 13 September at the Palace of Arts! This captivating mini festival explores The Magic Flute through staged operas by Iván Fischer, the iconic Salzburg Marionette Theatre, film screenings, and interactive talks. Prepare for a magical journey of discovery!

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