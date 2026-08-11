5 Restaurants in Budapest Where the View Is as Good as the Food

Why settle for dinner with a view when you can make the view part of the whole experience? From the Danube and Buda Castle to the Parliament and the city skyline, these five Budapest restaurants serve up delicious food alongside some seriously impressive panoramas. (x)

Spoon The Boat

Budapest’s lights shine nowhere more spectacularly than from the deck of Spoon The Boat. Floating on the Danube, it offers an exceptional perspective of Buda Castle, the Chain Bridge and the city skyline. The experience is built around the restaurant’s “Taste, Sound, Danube” concept, combining Danube-inspired cuisine with live music and a vibrant atmosphere. From beautifully crafted dishes made with quality ingredients to the ever-changing panorama outside, even a casual lunch or dinner becomes a memorable Budapest experience.

1052 Budapest, Vigadó tér 3, Port 3 | Website

Városliget Café & Restaurant

Surrounded by the greenery of City Park, Városliget Café & Restaurant offers a wonderfully scenic setting for a leisurely meal. Its elegant panoramic windows overlook Vajdahunyad Castle and the tranquil City Park Lake, creating a magical backdrop from lunch to dinner. On the terrace, guests can enjoy the fresh air while watching the sun set towards Heroes’ Square. The picturesque surroundings are paired with fresh, seasonal dishes and creative cocktails, making this a perfect spot for a relaxed summer lunch, dinner or drinks.

1146 Budapest, Olof Palme sétány 5. | Website

Séf Asztala

For an up-close view of one of Budapest’s most iconic landmarks, head to Séf Asztala on Kossuth Square, right next to the Hungarian Parliament Building. The restaurant’s shaded terrace offers an unbeatable panorama, while the Deli – Café – Bakery concept makes it a versatile choice from morning until evening. Expect comforting dishes, freshly baked pastries, sandwiches, specialty coffee and seasonal refreshments. With quality ingredients and Hungarian chef András Wolf’s expertise, the spectacular view comes with plenty to enjoy on the plate, too.

1055 Budapest, Kossuth Lajos tér 6–8. | Website

360 Bar

Perched high above Andrássy Avenue, 360 Bar is one of Budapest’s most iconic rooftop spots, offering sweeping 360-degree views across the city skyline. It’s particularly magical around sunset, when the rooftops and landmarks are bathed in golden light. The rooftop oasis pairs its panoramic setting with signature cocktails, a Mediterranean-inspired menu, live music and a lively atmosphere. Whether you’re stopping by for a relaxed drink, a bite to eat or an evening with friends, the spectacular cityscape is guaranteed to be part of the experience.

1061 Budapest, Andrássy út 39. | Website

VarjúVár

Set in the historic Várkert Bazár, VarjúVár combines a charming atmosphere with a spectacular view of Budapest. The restaurant puts a modern twist on traditional Hungarian cuisine, creating hearty, beautifully presented dishes inspired by local flavors. In summer, the rooftop terrace takes the experience to another level, offering a breathtaking panorama of the Pest side of the city. Surrounded by the historic architecture of Buda, it’s an especially atmospheric spot for a leisurely lunch, dinner or drinks with a view.

1013 Budapest, Ybl Miklós tér 4. | Website

Admire the Hungarian capital from the deck: