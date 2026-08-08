15 Things To Do in Budapest While You’re Here for Sziget Festival

Welcome to Budapest, the city that hosts one of Europe’s favorite event, Sziget Festival! The good news? You’ll never run out of things to do in the Hungarian capital. Here are 15 must-do experiences to enjoy before heading to the evening concerts.

Must-Try Gastro Spots

Budapest is the perfect destination for food lovers, with countless culinary gems waiting to be discovered. We’ve gathered the spots that are definitely worth visiting this summer – whether you’re craving a classic lángos, a scoop of ice cream, a few bites in a charming garden setting, or a delicious pizza.

Click for 8 Incredible Gastro Spots in Budapest You Have To Try >>

Chill By The Riverbank

Buda and Pest are connected by the Danube, and in summer the riverbank becomes a vibrant destination full of memorable experiences. Although the current water level is less than ideal, the good news is that the lower embankment on the Pest side remains completely car-free throughout August, making it the perfect place for a leisurely stroll, a bike ride, or a wide range of other outdoor activities.

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Picture-perfect Sights

Around every corner in Budapest, you’ll come across stunning architecture, and you’ll soon realize why they say that the city is filled with postcard-perfect sights. Choosing just three is no easy task, but if you only have time to visit a few, here are the ones we recommend.

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Hidden Baths to Unwind

Budapest is world-famous for its thermal baths, and during the day, we can hardly imagine a more relaxing experience if you’re looking to recharge before a night of partying. The most popular baths can get crowded, so we’ve rounded up a few hidden gems for those seeking a more peaceful waterside escape.

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Brunch Spots for Lazy Mornings

What better way to start the day than with a royal brunch? Budapest is packed with fantastic breakfast spots serving everything from comforting classics to creative brunch favorites. Kick off your morning with a hearty full English breakfast, indulge in delicious egg dishes, or, if you’re feeling adventurous, explore the world of traditional Hungarian breakfast specialties. These places know exactly how to make your day start on the right note!

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Discovering Budapest’s Green Heart

Óbuda Island isn’t the only island in Budapest — there’s also Margaret Island, which locals often refer to as the green heart of the city. It’s a place where everyone can indulge in their favourite activities, while discovering unique experiences they may never have even dreamed of before. Whether you’re looking for relaxation, adventure or a little escape from the city buzz, Margaret Island offers the perfect retreat.

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Keep the Party Going

The party doesn’t stop when the festival ends. If you’re staying a little longer or arriving early to get into the festival spirit, dive into Budapest’s vibrant nightlife and experience for yourself just how alive the city’s summer nights can be. One thing’s for sure: you’ll have the time of your life!

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Coffee Break in Style

In Budapest, even your coffee fix is next level. The Hungarian capital is renowned for its unique café culture, where stunning historic interiors make every cup feel like a special occasion. Sit back, grab your favourite brew, and experience coffee in one of the world’s most beautiful café settings.

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Art in City Park

As Budapest’s largest park, City Park is a true oasis of culture, relaxation and gastronomy. Beneath the shady trees, countless artistic experiences await, making it the perfect place to spend an entire day, and it’s still just a short distance from the city centre.

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Raise a Glass Like a Local

You might be surprised to learn that Budapest is famous not only for its iconic ruin bars, but also for its fantastic pubs. They may appear less often in travel guides, yet they are true local favorites. If you’re not spending your evening on Óbuda Island, here are some hidden gems well worth discovering.

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Events You Shouldn’t Miss

There are some experiences you simply can’t miss when visiting Budapest. Whether it’s joining a city walk or hunting for hidden treasures at a local market, we’ve put together a bucket list of the best summer events the city has to offer.

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Rooftop Fun

If you want to start your evening in style, head to a rooftop bar! Besides offering breathtaking views, these spots serve classic and signature cocktails that are worth staying for. And if you decide to do so, you can usually expect a great party atmosphere and a DJ set to keep the energy going.

Click for 3 Cool Rooftop Bars in Budapest Above the City Lights >>

Family-friendly Adventures

If you’re bringing the little ones along to the festival, it’s well worth planning some exciting daytime adventures that both children and adults will love. Fortunately, Budapest is a true paradise when it comes to family fun, with fantastic exhibitions and interactive experiences offering unforgettable entertainment for everyone.

Click for 6 Summer Activities in Budapest the Whole Family Will Love >>

Authentic Dinner at Paprika Revue House

There is a place in Budapest where Hungarian culture comes to life, accompanied by a spectacular show and a dinner filled with tradition – it’s called Paprika Revue House. As folk dancers and musicians take the stage, guests can immerse themselves in Hungarian traditions while enjoying the country’s finest culinary specialities. Unlimited drinks are included!

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Budapest From Above

Everyone knows that the most memorable views are often found in unexpected places, and Budapest is no exception. If you feel you’ve already seen everything the city has to offer, here are a few spots where you can discover a whole new side of the Hungarian capital. Spoiler alert: all it takes is heading a few metres higher.

Click for 4 Places to See the City from a New Perspective >>

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