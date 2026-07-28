Summer in the Sky: 3 Cool Rooftop Bars in Budapest Above the City Lights

As summer unfolds in Budapest, the city’s rooftops become the perfect places to unwind. From stylish cocktail bars to restaurants with breathtaking views, these elevated spots offer unforgettable panoramas, refreshing drinks, and the best of summer dining above the streets. (x)

360 Bar

A stunning 360-degree panorama awaits above the city, with sweeping views across Budapest from St. Stephen’s Basilica to Heroes’ Square. Perched atop the iconic Párisi Nagyáruház, the 360 Bar rooftop terrace welcomes guests high above the streets with signature cocktails, plates made for sharing, and light summer dishes. Every other Wednesday, a rotating lineup of jazz ensembles brings the effortless spirit of summer to life, while every Friday, carefully selected Hungarian DJs spin vinyl sets that keep the atmosphere moving. You can soak up this relaxed, cool vibe above the city any day of the week – all that’s left to do is book your table!

1061 Budapest, Andrássy út 39. | Website

Nine Up Rooftop Bar

Nine Up Rooftop Bar is a true hidden gem, located on the rooftop of a hotel in Budapest’s 9th district. Many say it offers the most beautiful view of the Danube, especially when the sun goes down. You can enjoy the sunset with excellent cocktails in hand, whether you’re in the mood for unique signature creations, all-time favorite drinks, or even mocktails. The atmosphere is stylish yet relaxed, the music is always great, and during the summer they even host fantastic events so you can make the most of Budapest’s nightlife. Make sure to check it out as soon as you can!

1094 Budapest, Angyal utca 1-3. | Instagram

Leo Rooftop Bar

On the Buda side of Budapest’s iconic Chain Bridge, right next to the legendary stone lions, you’ll find Leo Rooftop Bar, a true urban jungle. Arrive in the evening and you can watch from the front row as the city lights gradually come to life, Budapest’s landmarks begin to glow, and the Danube turns into a shimmering ribbon of light. And yes, it gets even better: the bar serves fantastic cocktails, accompanied by delicious small plates to snack on. Whether you choose an outdoor table or sit inside, you can enjoy the same spectacular panoramic view of the city. Now that’s a stylish way to experience Budapest after dark!

1013 Budapest, Clark Ádám tér 1. | Website

For catching sunsets in summertime: