6 Summer Activities in Budapest the Whole Family Will Love

Looking for fun ways to enjoy summer in Budapest with the family? From exciting outdoor adventures and interactive exhibitions to riverside activities, here are six fantastic experiences that will keep both kids and adults entertained all season long.

Deep-Sea Adventures at Place of Wonders

Dive in – but leave your swimsuits home! From 1 July, Palace of Wonders invites families on an interactive aquatic adventure. Little explorers can feed the shark, rescue toy swimmers, hunt for treasure and build their own coral reef. Running all summer long, it’s the perfect family adventure!

1039 Budapest, Mátyás király út 24. | Website

Building Brick Exhibition

10 million bricks, 150 dioramas, and 2,000 m² of wonder await you at Lurdy Ház! Marvel at supermodels like the world’s largest LEGO brick coral reef, a life-size Fiat 126P and a giant Triceratops, then wander through movie scenes, a haunted room and the Seven Wonders, or build your very own creations!

1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán körút 12-14. | Website

Children’s Railway

Opened in 1947, the Children’s Railway winds through the scenic Buda Hills between Széchenyihegy and Hűvösvölgy, passing lookout towers, forest playgrounds and the popular Budakeszi Wildlife Park. The charming twist? It’s run entirely by children! Trains run daily in summer, while under-6s ride free.

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MAHART Cruises

Boating should feel like freedom – and MAHART lets you explore the Danube your way. Hop on and off at the prettiest spots in Budapest or the Danube Bend, sip unlimited prosecco on a sparkling night cruise, or watch the Parliament Building and the Castle glow on an evening sail.

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Édes Mackó

Follow your nose through City Park and it’ll lead you straight to Édes Mackó. The hero? Hungary’s iconic spiral pastry, the charcoal-grilled chimney cake, rolled in cinnamon sugar and baked until golden and caramelised. Don’t miss this summer’s sensation: the Crunchy chimney cake topped with KitKat.

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 14-16. | Facebook

Cinema Mystica

Tucked inside the magical Párisi Udvar, Cinema Mystica is a dazzling immersive art space where light, sound and technology come alive all around you. Step into a digital dreamworld and explore glowing installations and the hidden patterns of reality, consciousness, and the universe in the heart of the city!

1053 Budapest, Ferenciek tere 10. | Website

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