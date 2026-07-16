8 Incredible Gastro Spots in Budapest You Have To Try Before Summer Ends

Summer in Budapest is made for long breakfasts, leisurely lunches, crispy lángos breaks and ice cream walks by the city’s most charming streets. We’ve rounded up 8 gastro spots – from beloved classics to exciting new favourites – that deserve a place on your summer foodie list.

Breakfast Spot: Christie’s Urban Bistro

Searching for one of Budapest’s most exciting brunch places? Christie’s Urban Bistro on Király utca is an unmissable stop. This buzzing downtown bistro serves all-day brunch, from the iconic Eggs Benedict (in several inventive versions) to a classic Hungarian breakfast with homemade lecsó and sausage. Be sure to try the house-made kombucha and signature fermented vegetables that elevate every dish. Crown your visit with the guest-favorite Dirty Chai Martini!

1077 Budapest, Király utca 53. | Website

Dolce Vita: Salve Basilica

Just steps from St. Stephen’s Basilica, Salve Basilica brings together the buzz of downtown Budapest and a genuine passion for authentic Neapolitan pizza. Sink into the cosy interior for a quick lunch, a meeting with friends or a long, lingering evening of good conversation. The light, beautifully charred pizzas come topped with essentials like fiery Calabrian nduja, buffalo mozzarella and aged beef ham, while the drinks menu tempts with signature cocktails and prosecco. Come and taste it for yourself!

1065 Budapest, Bajcsy-Zsilinszky út 17. | Website

Waterside Chill: Lizsé

On the shore of City Park Lake, Lizsé evokes the breezy, open-air spirit of Budapest’s favorite park. From the wood-fired oven come authentic, Digó-style Neapolitan pizzas (crispy outside, soft within), while the grill turns out Tuning Burger’s famous smash burgers, stacked with melted cheddar, topped with their signature sauce, and served in a soft potato bun. With fresh salads, seasonal specials, vibrant cocktails and a stunning lake view, Lizsé is the perfect escape, any day of the week!

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 3. | Website

Food with a View: VarjúVár

Perched on the rooftop terrace of Várkert Bazár, VarjúVár is summer with a little extra fizz. As the sun dips behind the Buda hills, the glittering panorama of illuminated Pest unfolds before you – and to match the view, Chef Ernő’s seasonal dishes bring modern Hungarian flavours to the table. To toast it all, the bar pours carefully chosen champagnes and sparkling drinks, with refreshing alcohol-free options for drivers, too. Here, history, dazzling views and warm hospitality make for a magical evening.

1013 Budapest, Ybl Miklós tér 4. | Facebook

Hungarian Flavors: Retro Lángos

A beloved Hungarian beach classic, reborn in the heart of the city. Retro Lángos Budapest proves that lángos, the famous golden, deep-fried dough, can be so much more than a quick snack. A perfected recipe, consistent quality and creative toppings come together to win over traditionalists and adventurous eaters alike. Tuck into richly loaded gourmet lángos, from smoked salmon to inventive new twists, with gluten-free and vegan options too. Find this nostalgic treat at two convenient downtown locations.

1065 Budapest, Bajcsy-Zsilinszky út 25. | 1054 Budapest, Vécsey utca 3. | Website

Garden Escape: Stifler Garden

Tucked into the leafy green belt of Zugló, just a stone’s throw from the city’s hum, Stifler Garden is all about its huge, sun-drenched terraces. Bask in the sunshine surrounded by lush greenery, with a relaxed yet exclusive feel and irresistible dishes to linger over. Settle in for a light lunch, a long dinner or a glass of something cold, and stay for one more round. Close to the stadiums and packed with TVs, it’s an ideal gathering spot before or after a concert or a big match, too.

1143 Budapest, Stefánia út 1. | Website

A Scoop of Happiness: Azúr Fagyizó

Crafting premium artisan ice cream in Budapest’s 13th district since 2014, Azúr Fagyizó is where tradition, innovation and carefully chosen ingredients meet. Made in-house from original recipes, every scoop is creamy, pure and unforgettable – with over 300 flavours spanning timeless classics and bold, original creations. A cherished neighbourhood gem and a true taste experience worth coming back for, scoop after scoop.

1137 Budapest, Pozsonyi út 33/B. | 1133 Budapest, Kárpát utca 52. | Website

A Bite of Budapest: Market 1897

Set right in the heart of the historic Great Market Hall, Market 1897 by Borbíróság reinvents the urban bistro genre with fresh ingredients and Hungarian-inspired cooking. Their signature “Feel the Market” dishes bring the bold, characterful flavours of the Hungarian market to the plate with a creative twist – think golden, paprika-spiced homemade duck sausage with crusty sourdough bread. A second, ever-changing dish draws on the world’s great bazaars, making every visit a delicious new discovery.

1093 Budapest, Csarnok tér 5. | Website

The best choices on a gloomy day: