Summer in the City: Budapest’s Best Events & Experiences

Explore the best of Budapest with these exciting events, attractions, and seasonal experiences happening around the city.

Imagine City Walks

Go beyond the usual routes with Imagine’s small group walks, led by passionate local experts. Wander the vibrant Jewish District with its hidden synagogues or escape into secret gardens and private courtyards. From the stunning Párisi Udvar and Buda Castle to grand Andrássy Avenue and rich Hungarian flavours, each 1.5–2.5-hour tour reveals an authentic city where history and daily life intertwine. Book now with 15% off using the ‘Funzine26’ code.

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Gozsdu Weekend Market

Looking for the perfect weekend outing? Come and explore the Gozsdu Weekend Market, open every Friday to Monday, 10 AM–5 PM, in the heart of Budapest’s lively party district. Stroll between Király and Dob Streets and discover talented Hungarian artists, designers and vintage collectors offering handmade jewellery, retro fashion, one-of-a-kind artworks and charming souvenirs. While you’re here, treat yourself to the wonderful neighbourhood’s restaurants, cosy ruin pubs, and trendy cafés!

1075 Budapest, Gozsdu Udvar | Facebook

Live Concerts at Kossuth Square free

This summer, the free Tér-Zene concert series fills Budapest’s Kossuth Square with music! Enjoy a season of open-air concerts on Hungary’s most stately public square featuring Hungarian folk, classical favourites, beloved opera, baroque melodies and acoustic gems. From July through August, every Thursday from 5 PM, magical summer evenings unfold beside the capital’s most beautiful building, where talented musicians and ensembles take to the stage.

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Dance House Evenings

The terrace of Várkert Bazár comes alive with the joy of Hungarian folk dance! Set against one of Budapest’s most breathtaking panoramas, these magical evenings welcome seasoned dancers and curious first-timers alike, with expert teachers making it easy for anyone to join the fun. As the city slowly darkens over the Danube, soak up the soulful sounds of the Carpathian Basin, brought to life by a number of fantastic bands. Don’t miss the summer’s loveliest dance nights above the city!

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Cholent Festival

Get ready for the most Jewish culinary experience of the year! Városháza Park will give place to the 2026 Annual Cholent Festival on 30 August, awaiting visitors from 11 AM with a colorful variety of cholent dishes from all over the world, a wide range of cultural programs, and a few other traditional kosher fares. Whether you’re a devoted foodie or simply curious to explore new tastes and traditions, this is the perfect way to savour the last days of summer!

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Wine Wednesdays

Now in its 15th year, the Hungarian National Gallery’s beloved event series returns to the museum once again. Throughout July, every Wednesday evening invites art and wine enthusiasts to discover captivating exhibitions, enjoy live music, and partake in fine wine tastings high above the city. The theme for 2026? Colour. Five evenings, each with its own mood, ranging from blue to Pompeii red and Tuscan green. Dress to match the evening’s hue and soak up the dolce vita!

1014 Budapest, Szent György tér 2. | Weboldal

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