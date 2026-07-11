Inside Kis-Balaton’s heart: The Magical Kányavári Island

As you wander across the island of Kis-Balaton, you will immediately feel like you have stepped into another world.

Kis-Balaton’s Kányavári Island can be visited independently throughout the year without a guide. As soon as you cross to the other side of the wooden bridge, you can explore the lush destination by following the nature trail, where 15 stations provide fascinating insights into the area’s habitat.

During your walk, be sure to stop at the two lookout towers, which offer breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Although the trail can be comfortably completed in about an hour, it is well worth spending more time on the island as several benches along the shores of Kis-Balaton provide perfect spots to rest and quietly admire the undisturbed waters.

If you would like to make your visit a little more adventurous, try a guided canoe tour, where – with a bit of luck – you may even encounter some of the wildlife living within this strictly protected natural area.

Be sure to visit Fonyód: