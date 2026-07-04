Lakeside Bites: 9 Restaurants on the Southern Shore of Lake Balaton in Summer 2026

Last time, we explored the Northern Shore of Hungary’s favorite lake, highlighting the restaurants, bistros, pastry shops, and other culinary gems that deserve a spot on your summer itinerary. Now, we’re crossing over to a coastline that offers food lovers an equally memorable gastronomic adventure. This time, it’s all about the Southern Shore of Lake Balaton!

Southeastern Shore

Barátság Ice Cream, Siófok

Barátság Ice Cream in Siófok started eight years ago as a small, family-run business, but thanks to its natural, locally sourced ingredients, it quickly built a loyal customer base. Its growing, wide selection includes 32 different ice cream flavours, where you will find everything from traditional classics to innovative modern creations, as well as gluten-free, dairy-free, and sugar-free options. What’s more, this place is so dog-friendly that it even offers a special ice cream flavour for your pets! (x)

8600 Siófok, Honvéd utca 21. | Website

Kistücsök Food & Room, Balatonszemes

The Kistücsök Restaurant is a well-known name on the southern shore – it’s no surprise, as it has been delighting guests in Balatonszemes with gourmet dishes since 1992. Its kitchen blends respect for local traditions and ingredients with a strong focus on innovation, featuring specialties such as sturgeon ceviche, cauliflower steak with chimichurri, and strawberry-elderflower soup. For those who prefer classic flavors instead, traditional Hungarian dishes like goulash soup, venison stew and madártej dessert are also on the menu.

8636 Balatonszemes, Bajcsy-Zsilinszky utca 25. | Website

Tópart Restaurant, Balatonvilágos

There is no shortage of culinary experiences in Balatonvilágos either, thanks to the Tópart Restaurant. Even from inside, guests can enjoy a stunning view of Lake Balaton and the surrounding park. For those who would like to take in the scenery even more, a waterfront terrace provides the setting.

8171 Balatonvilágos, Zrínyi utca 1. | Website

Il Limone, Siófok

A taste of Italy comes to Siófok with Il Limone’s dishes crafted from carefully selected Italian ingredients. This summer, enjoy homemade pasta, crispy pizzas, fresh seafood, light desserts, and a variety of Mediterranean specialties – prepared with honesty, passion, and authentic Italian charm.

8600 Siófok, Petőfi sétány 3. | Facebook

Millacsinta Bistro, Szántód

Good news for those with a sweet tooth: the southern shore’s beloved pancake spot, Millacsinta, is waiting for you. As always, the giant desserts are prepared by the father-daughter duo, and if you’d like to start with something savory, you can do that too at Szántód’s well-known bistro.

8622 Szántód, Móricz Zsigmond utca 73/G | Website

Southwestern Shore

Vitorlás Restaurant, Balatonlelle

At Vitorlás Restaurant in Balatonlelle, just 200 meters from the town center, you can explore the finest flavors of Hungarian, French, and Eastern cuisine. Whether you’re in the mood for traditional or new culinary creations, Vitorlás offers something for every taste throughout the season.

8638 Balatonlelle, Köztársaság utca 14. | Website

Szőlőskert Restaurant, Balatonfenyves

The nostalgic culinary journey continues at one of the south shore’s favorite spots, in Balatonfenyves, beneath the leafy arbors. At Szőlőskert Restaurant, tradition takes center stage: for 35 years, guests have been treated to timeless Hungarian dishes while embracing the spirit of the present.

8646 Balatonfenyves, Fenyvesi utca 83. | Website

Kilátó Bar, Balatonföldvár

The breathtaking panorama is not the only reason to visit Földvár’s scenic high bluff: it is also home to Kilátó Bar, where you can raise a glass with fantastic drinks. Lovers of gourmet flavors will also appreciate the cheese boards, bruschettas, and delicious wine-pairing bites on offer.

8623 Balatonföldvár, Kilátó köz 5. | Facebook

Western Shore

Florida Ice Cream Shop, Balatonmáriafürdő

Florida Ice Cream offers the best handmade scoops for more than 30 years at the southern shore, and that dedication has paid off: this year, their creation was selected as the best ice cream at Lake Balaton. Balaton Noir contains chocolate malt, a rum-infused plum variegato, and crunchy malt pieces.

8647 Balatonmáriafürdő, Rákóczi Ferenc utca 85. | Facebook

Where to dine on the Northern Shore: