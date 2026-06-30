Discover Fonyód: 5 Unmissable Attractions and Viewpoints at Lake Balaton’s Beautiful City

Fonyód offers a wealth of cultural and natural attractions. Among them, you’ll find some of the region’s most spectacular viewpoints with breathtaking panoramas.

Szaplonczay Promenade

Szaplonczay Promenade is one of Fonyód’s most popular tourist destinations, and for a good reason. As you stroll along, you can admire the elegant villas from the 20th century. From there, stunning views stretch from Keszthely to Tihany on the northern shore of Lake Balaton. Be sure to sit on the café’s terrace, where you can relax in complete tranquility.

Sipos Hill Lookout Tower

Even on the southern side of Lake Balaton, hiking enthusiasts won’t be short of destinations as Sipos Hill offers an easy walk. From the lookout tower at the top, visitors can recognize Tihany, Keszthely, and the witness hills of the northern shore. The breathtaking scenery will definitely compensate for the long staircase leading up to the tower!

8640 Fonyód, Hóvirág utca 17.

Church of Our Lady of the Assumption

Church of Our Lady of the Assumption is worth visiting not only for its beautifully restored Romanesque-style architecture but also for its impressive surroundings. Situated on the slope of Sipos Hill, the church’s garden offers a stunning panorama of the northern shore, while the serene and elevated atmosphere of the church makes the experience even more special.

8640 Fonyód, Templom utca 7.

Fonyód Fortress

Fonyód Fortress is not only one of Fonyód’s most remarkable sights but also a rare attraction in Hungary. Its history dates back to the 16th century, although the original fortress was destroyed during the Ottoman era. Lately, the entire site has been fully renovated and is now a popular recreational area, especially among children.

8640 Fonyód, Árok utca

Fonyód Market

Covering nearly three hectares, Fonyód Market is the largest market around Lake Balaton where visitors can browse a wide range of handicraft products and antique decorations. Naturally, seasonal vegetables, fruits, and flowers are also an essential part of the market’s offerings. The market is open every Wednesday and Saturday, including public holidays.

Don’t sleep on Balatonboglár’s attractions: