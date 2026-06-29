The Ultimate Guide to Lake Balaton’s Castle Festivals and Events

From music and theatre to film screenings and even immersive crime mysteries, there’s no chance of getting bored in this region.

Festetics Castle, Keszthely

The castle’s enchanting Historical Playhouse offers themed days all summer long, creating engaging experiences for families, while until September 19 the Kocka Exhibition held in the Amazon House provides a unique visual experience. Fans of interactive programmes can dive into the world of Castle Crime on July 12 and August 29, where a mysterious murder awaits investigation.

Between July 17 and 26, the KULT/SZÍN/TÉR programme series fills the castle park with life, featuring theatre performances, concerts, and musicals. One of the summer’s most special evenings arrives on July 11, when Vivaldi’s Four Seasons is performed by candlelight as part of the Castles by Candlelight concert series, surrounded by thousands of glowing candles.

On August 1, the Be Massive Horizon Secret Garden party brings a new vibe to the castle: a limited-capacity, exclusive electronic music event where historic surroundings meet contemporary sound. Classical music lovers are welcomed on August 14 by Rákász Gergely’s Mozart – Castle Edition concert, offering a unique journey through the history of music.

Nádasdy Castle, Nádasdladány

Nádasdy Castle also comes alive with activity: within its historic walls, an array of exciting programmes awaits visitors of all ages. On July 10, Gergely Rákász’s special Mozart – Castle Edition concert transports audiences back to the golden age of music, where classical melodies blend with Renaissance atmospheres and intriguing historical references.

The castle is not only for music lovers: on June 27, July 15, and August 19, the popular Castle Crime event is also held here. In the Tudor-style building, participants are challenged to solve a mysterious murder, relying on logic, observation skills, and a touch of courage to uncover the truth.

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