Skyline Views: 4 Places to See the City from a New Perspective

Panoramic views in Budapest are at their best in summer, offering a fresh perspective on the city from sunset rooftops, adrenaline-packed spots, and elevated lookouts where the Parliament, Buda Castle, and the Danube reveal a completely different side of themselves. It’s an easy, atmospheric way to slow down, soak in the season, and experience Budapest beyond street level.

Balloon Lookout

For a true rush and a genuine once-in-a-lifetime kind of experience, take to the skies in a balloon! Set in the ever-busy City Park, known for its museums, landmarks, and seasonal buzz, this is one of Budapest’s most exhilarating lookout points. The iconic red-and-white striped balloon, safely anchored to the ground, lifts you up to 150 meters, offering far-reaching views that can stretch up to 20 kilometers on a clear day. From this rare vantage point, the city’s highlights, from Heroes’ Square to Vajdahunyad Castle, unfold beneath you in a way few ever get to see.

1148 Budapest, Városliget | Website

MOL Campus SkyDeck

Towering above Budapest, the 28-storey MOL Campus offers SkyDeck visitors a truly unmatched perspective on the city. A panoramic elevator whisks you 120 meters up in moments, opening onto a spectacular 360-degree view that stretches across the capital. Before or after your visit, the ground-floor Visitor Center adds another layer to the experience with its interactive, free exhibition exploring MOL Group’s history, sustainability ambitions, and cutting-edge innovations.

1117 Budapest, Dombóvári út 28. | Website

Budapest Ferris Wheel

If you’re after a slightly more adrenaline-tinged way to take in the city, Budapest’s sightseeing Ferris Wheel delivers both a thrill and a truly marvelous panorama. Rising above the buzz of Deák Square, it lifts you out of the downtown rush into a fleeting, almost suspended moment, where the Danube, the Chain Bridge, and Buda Castle unfold beneath you in sweeping views. The gentle motion keeps it serene rather than overwhelming, making it feel less like a ride and more like an escape, especially after dark, when the city glows and sparkles far below.

1051 Budapest, Erzsébet tér | Website

Mária Magdolna Tower

Set in the heart of the Castle District, Mária Magdolna Tower on Kapisztrán Square is a must-visit in summer for both history buffs and panorama lovers. This late Gothic landmark, dating back to the 15th century, offers a glimpse into the layered past of Buda Castle, but the real highlight comes when you climb the spiral staircase and step out into the sunshine where sweeping views of Budapest’s iconic skyline and the green Buda hills make it all worth it. Add in the laid-back summer atmosphere and the rotating exhibitions in the side chapel, and you’ve got a spot that blends culture, history, and unforgettable views in one easy stop.

1014 Budapest, Kapisztrán tér 6. | Website

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