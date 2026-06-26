Pub Highlights: 6 Bars to Visit in Budapest

Beyond Budapest’s famous ruin bars lies a richer pub culture waiting to be discovered. These spots are often missed by tourists, while these local favourites reveal a different side of the Hungarian capital.

Bem Mozi

A Buda institution since 1908, Bem Mozi is a beloved neighbourhood cinema that moonlights as a bustling bar near Margaret Bridge. Film classics, art house picks, and the occasional live concert – all enjoyed with a cold drink in hand. The terrace is the perfect spot to linger before or after the show.

1027 Budapest, Margit körút 5. | Facebook

Csendes Létterem

Part bohemian café, part buzzing bar, and entirely unlike anything else in the city: Csendes Létterem near Astoria is Budapest’s most Wes Anderson-esque hangout. Local university students pack it by day; a lively international crowd sipping on fine beverages takes over come nightfall. This one’s for art lovers!

1053 Budapest, Ferenczy István utca 5. | Facebook

Lámpás

Cheap beer, table football, and floor lamps as far as the eye can see: underground and underlit Lámpás is one of the most authentic ruin bars in the Jewish District. Full of cozy nooks and crannies and boasting an amazing concert offering, you can bump into open mic performers and rising Hungarian rock acts any night of the week.

1074 Budapest, Dob utca 15. | Facebook

Nemdebár

Furnished like your Hungarian grandmother’s living room gone gloriously off the rails, Nemdebár is a surreal corner bar on Széll Kálmán Square. Regular live DJ sets, mismatched furniture, and a wonderfully eclectic crowd of twenty-something creatives and seasoned night owls make this one of Buda’s most endearing hidden gems.

1024 Budapest, Széll Kálmán tér 5. | Facebook

Kisüzem

By day a remote worker’s haven with solid lunch options and pub grub, by night a buzzing bar stacked with 130 types of rum and 40 whiskies, Kisüzem is one of the Jewish District’s finest. Regular art exhibitions and a reliably eclectic crowd of locals, tourists and expats make it an easy place to love.

1072 Budapest, Kis Diófa utca 2. | Facebook

Madhouse Bistro & Bar

A craft beer lover’s paradise, downtown’s Madhouse serves carefully selected Hungarian brews, alongside natural wines, cocktails, and hearty bistro dishes (courtesy of chef Norbert Piszkor), plus burgers and spicy wings for good measure. Come hungry, come thirsty – come both. Madhouse has you covered either way.

1061 Budapest, Anker köz 1-3. | Facebook

Have a seat at these secret gardens: