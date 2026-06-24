Balaton by Bike: Discover the Shores on Two Wheels

The area around the lake welcomes lovers of active recreation all year round with its diverse landscapes, unique natural treasures, historical landmarks, and hospitable towns. BalatonBike365 was created to make it easy for you to explore all of this by bicycle as well.

With a continuously expanding cycling network of over 1,000 kilometres and nearly 100 recommended well-marked routes, everyone can find an itinerary that suits them. Whether it’s a family outing, a leisurely e-bike tour, a road cycling training session, or an off-road adventure, you will find your perfect fit.

Beyond the well-known lakeside cycle path, it’s worth venturing further inland. The witness hills of the Balaton Uplands, the natural treasures of Kis-Balaton, the rolling hills of Somogy, and the lesser-known settlements along the southern shore offer experiences that often go unnoticed when travelling by car.

The balatonbike365.hu website supports planning with detailed tour recommendations, a route planner, and GPX files, while the routes themselves are easy to follow using navigation tools or the BB365 app. In addition, traditional and electric-assist bicycles are available for rent at several locations.

For more information about the routes, tour offers and rentals, visit BalatonBike365’s website.

Cycling Bases Around Lake Balaton

Planning your trip can be made even easier with the Balaton Bike Hotel directory, a curated collection of accommodation providers around Lake Balaton that are specifically tailored to cycling guests.

The website currently features 25 partners for those looking to combine a Balaton holiday with active recreation, including hotels, guesthouses, bed and breakfasts, and apartments. These places vary in style and price range, but they all share one common feature: services designed to support cycling guests and make their stay more convenient.

Across all locations, guests can expect secure bike storage, service points, bike washing facilities, e-bike charging options, and information about the best nearby cycling routes.

You can find more information about the bike bases here, on Balaton Bike Hotel’s website.

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