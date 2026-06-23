Lakeside Bites: 10+ Restaurants on the Northern Shore of Lake Balaton in Summer 2026

On the Northern Shore of Lake Balaton, there is no shortage of gourmet flavors and amazing restaurants this summer either. As always, we have once again selected from the best for you: here are more than a dozen bistros, restaurants, confectioneries, and other unmissable gastronomic spots waiting for you amid the hills and on the Tihany Peninsula.

Northwestern Shore

Borbarátok

The Borbarátok’s intergenerational tale began on the ancient estate in Badacsony, nurtured by their great-grandfather. Over nearly 100 years, the family’s hospitality has remained unchanged: delightful dishes that please both the eye and the taste buds, excellent wines, and memorable moments await guests here.

8258 Badacsonytomaj, Római út 88. | Website

Muskátli Restaurant and Confectionery, Badacsonytomaj

For nearly forty years, comfort food and the warmth of home have filled the heart of Badacsonytomaj thanks to the Szita family’s restaurant. At Muskátli Vendéglő és Cukrászda, freshly cooked Hungarian dishes and irresistible homemade cakes are served with heart and soul – in a cozy environment.

8258 Badacsonytomaj, Balaton utca 2. | Website

Félúton Bistro, Badacsonytomaj

In the heart of Badacsony, nestled among the vineyards, Félúton Bistro welcomes guests with memorable flavours in a renewed setting. This summer, enjoy specialties such as Hungarian simmental sirloin and red wine rooster stew, perfectly complemented by excellent wines from the Badacsony region.

8258 Badacsonytomaj, Kisfaludy Sándor utca 5. | Website

Northeastern Shore

Vitéz Chimney Cake, Tihany

The Vitéz Kürtős shop in Tihany is celebrating its sixth season, warmly welcoming visitors on Pisky Promenade, on the walk from the Abbey lookout toward Echo Hill. Alongside their freshly baked chimney cakes, you’ll also get a fairy-tale panorama of Lake Balaton! Guests can choose from three truly special product lines among the charcoal-grilled delicacies. In addition to the traditional chimney cake, you’ll also find Kürtős Fondue – sliced chimney cake served with chocolate, apricot jam, or pistachio cream for dipping. The biggest sensation, however, is the unique Kürtősbon: chimney cake dough filled with a variety of delicious creams, available exclusively at Vitéz Kürtős. It’s an absolute must-try! They also treat their guests to themed weekends: on the first weekend of every month, the treats are made vegan, while on the last weekend of the month they prepare gluten- and dairy-free specialties, so everyone can share in the joy of chimney cake. During the summer season, Vitéz Kürtős welcomes visitors every day between 10 AM and 7 PM.

8237 Tihany, Halász köz 9., Pisky sétány | Website

Casa Christa, Balatonszőlős

Above Balatonszőlős, on Kis Gella Hill, lies a Tuscan-style paradise that is an unmissable stop for food lovers exploring the northern shore of Lake Balaton. Across its 60,000-square-metre estate, Casa Christa captures the spirit of la dolce vita, which comes to life in its restaurant through a harmonious blend of Hungarian elements, in collaboration with local producers. The restaurant’s kitchen has earned numerous awards, including the Michelin Bib Gourmand designation on four occasions, two toques from Gault&Millau, and in 2023, it was awarded the title of “Beloved Restaurant” by the Dining Guide. This summer, it has introduced a host of exciting seasonal specialties, such as sea bass, eggplant strozzapreti, fruit soup, tarragon yogurt parfait, and even a reimagined kaiserschmarrn, complemented by excellent Balaton wines. From the sail-shaded terrace, guests can enjoy breathtaking views of Lake Balaton, Tihany, the surrounding hills, and the two thousand almond trees that encircle the restaurant. Everything is in place for visitors to immerse themselves in the unique harmony of Mediterranean ambiance and outstanding flavors.

8233 Balatonszőlős, Izabella út 1. | Website

Sissi Ice Cream Shop, Balatonakarattya

Sissi Ice Cream Shop welcomes its guests at the gateway of Lake Balaton, in Balatonakarattya, with a huge selection of 48 different artisan ice cream flavors. Among their special treats, you will also find several award-winning creations: Sissi Ice Cream Shop has received awards at the Balaton Ice Cream competition in 2022, 2023 and 2026, as well as gold medals from numerous other national and international competitions over the years. It is no surprise that it is beloved not only by locals, but also by bathers, holidaymakers, and cyclists alike! Do not be misled by the long line that winds in front of Sissi Ice Cream Shop during the season, especially on weekends: service is provided at 4-6 points at the same time, so you will receive your favorite summer dessert quickly, and besides ice cream, they also prepare coffee and lemonade for you. After choosing your well-deserved refreshment, you can relax in the shade of the trees at the free parking area, where plenty of seating, benches, tables, water bottle refill options, and even an air compressor for cyclists are available.

8172 Balatonakarattya, Napfényes parkoló | Website

Jóbarátok Fish Fry, Balatonalmádi

Jóbarátok Halsütöde has been welcoming guests year-round for nearly 50 years. Their menu features freshly fried fish, fisherman’s soup, and even weekend offers during the off-season, all served with a stunning panorama, a cozy winter garden, family-friendly atmosphere and warm hospitality.

8220 Balatonalmádi, Lóczy tér 1. | Facebook

Balaton Restaurant, Balatonfüred

Balaton Restaurant welcomes guests in Balatonfüred with a spacious terrace, rich history, and stunning lake views. Its wine list highlights top regional wines, while the menu combines traitional flavors with modern cuisine: fish soup, Hungarian dishes, Italian pizza, burgers, desserts and more.

8230 Balatonfüred, Kisfaludy utca 5. | Website

Taverna Restaurant & Guesthouse, Balatonfüred

A hidden gem by Lake Balaton, Taverna Restaurant & Guesthouse is a must-visit in Balatonfüred, offering exceptional cuisine with high-quality ingredients. Known for its carefully curated wine list featuring Balaton Uplands wineries, it also offers breakfast, five guest rooms and starting this summer, Italian pizza.

8230 Balatonfüred, Kisfaludy utca 6. | Website

Fogas Csárda, Tihany

Tasty dishes, wines from the Balaton region, and a panoramic terrace overlooking the Inner Lake await those visiting the Fogas Csárda in Tihany. This cozy restaurant is furnished in a rustic style, with hand-carved furniture, local textiles, and ceramic ware, creating a truly unique setting that is hard to find anywhere around Lake Balaton. Fogas Csárda also features two terraces, offering maximum comfort while enjoying your favorite Hungarian or international dishes close to Lake Balaton.

8237 Tihany, Kossuth Lajos utca 9. | Website

Öböl Picnic, Balatonfüred

Whether it’s a family lunch, a relaxed spritzer with friends, a cycling day around Lake Balaton, or a casual dinner, Öböl Piknik is an ideal summer choice. Situated between Csopak and Balatonfüred, this dog-friendly gastrospot is perfect for slowing down and enjoying the moment, as you can dine under sun sails in a stunning natural setting. The menu features beloved classics such as beef stew, fish and chips, egg dumplings, and poppy seed bread pudding. Plus, they host great events too!

8230 Balatonfüred, Kerekedi utca 1. | Website

Western Shore

Zala Bistro, Kehidakustány

At the lakeside Zala Bistro, the tranquility of the sunset and the harmony of premium flavors create a truly special experience within the Zala Springs Health & Golf Resort. In an elegant setting, guests are welcomed with refined dishes and carefully selected wines, where every evening becomes a small celebration. Whether it’s a romantic dinner, a friendly gathering, or a moment of quiet relaxation, the rush of everyday life is replaced here by the closeness of nature and the calm of the panoramic view. In the kitchen, special attention is given to local ingredients, working closely with nearby small-scale producers and suppliers to ensure that only the highest-quality, premium ingredients are served. The menu is shaped by the rhythm of the seasons, allowing the selection to continuously renew and always place fresh, seasonal ingredients at its center. In the style of modern bistro cuisine, international flavors meet Hungarian gastronomic traditions, creating a unified experience defined by a contemporary approach, effortless elegance, and a unique natural setting.

8784 Kehidakustány Golf utca 1. | Website

Liget Royal Restaurant, Hévíz

Liget Royal Restaurant is one of the finest dining destinations in Hévíz. The place is famous for high-quality gourmet cuisine and its modern, yet old-world charm. If you’re planning to stay longer in Lake Balaton’s bathing city, you can also book one of the restaurant’s beautiful guest rooms.

8380 Hévíz, Petőfi Sándor utca 7. | Website

Zenit Balaton Restaurant & Bar, Vonyarcvashegy

Zenit, the north shore’s Gault&Millau-rewarded restaurant brings the very best of the Balaton Uplands’ seasonal cuisine to your table. In the menu, there is no room for unnecessary additions, only carefully chosen, quality dishes and wines that truly deserve their place.

8314 Vonyarcvashegy, Helikon utca 22. | Website

A must-visit on the Southern Shore: