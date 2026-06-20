Balatonboglár Bucket List: 5 Places You Can’t Miss at the Southern Shore’s City

Balatonboglár has plenty of excellent free-access beaches, however, this town on the southern shore offers way more than just bathing spots: it boasts a wealth of attractions and sights that would be a shame to miss during your holiday.

Xantus János Spheric Tower and Treetop Trail

Balatonboglár’s iconic building is the Spheric Tower, which stands out both for its unique appearance and the breathtaking panorama it offers. From 165 meters above the sea level, you can admire the stunning scenery of Lake Balaton, Badacsony, and the towns spread out below. With a combined ticket, you can also explore the treetop trail, which features excellent photo spots and an interesting educational trail.

8630 Balatonboglár, Kilátó utca | Facebook

Balatonboglár Adventure Park

The Balatonboglár Adventure Park, one of the most popular adventure parks on the southern shore of Lake Balaton, is located next to the iconic Globe Lookout Tower and the Elevated Walkway. Attractions include a bob sled track, ropes course, climbing wall, tubing slope, archery, trampolines, PowerFan free-fall jump, inflatable playground, and a 3D ring ride. The venue is popular amongst families, groups of friends, school and kindergarten excursions, but it is also an excellent location for team-building corporate events.

8630 Balatonboglár, Kilátó utca 8. | Website

Red and Blue Chapel

In Balatonboglár’s two extraordinary churches – the Red Chapel and the Blue Chapel – the focus is surprisingly not on religion, but on the excellent art exhibitions inside the walls that you can visit throughout the summer, from Tuesday to Sunday. We recommend to discover the chapels during a pleasant walk: both buildings are located on the hill in the cemetery, from where visitors can enjoy beautiful views of Lake Balaton.

8630 Balatonboglár, Kápolna utca 8.

Balaton Heritage Steamboat

You can enjoy a unique museum experience by visiting the harbor of Balatonboglár. However, don’t look for a traditional building – the exhibition is actually located inside the old ship at the waterfront. The steamship, built in 1872, has been restored and now houses a community space and a fascinating exhibition about shipping on Lake Balaton. Younger visitors can play in the children’s corner in the bow of the vessel.

8630 Balatonboglár, Mólósétány | Website

Bugaszeg Brick Gallery and Farm

There are very few places in Hungary like the Brick Gallery in Balatonboglár – or, as its owner János Csere likes to call it, the Republic of Bugaszeg. Mr. Csere single-handedly built the museum and the memorial park, and he continues to expand them to this day. The ever-youthful architect is always delighted to personally guide curious visitors around the site, sharing its history with great enthusiasm – all for free.

8630 Balatonboglár, Bugaszeg | Facebook

Try Budapest’s baths and beaches: