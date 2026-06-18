Soaking Up Culture in City Park: The Best Artistic Gems in Budapest’s Green Heart

A green oasis just a stone’s throw away from the heart of Budapest, City Park has so much to offer. Spending time there is well worth it, whether you choose to wander among architectural gems, visit a museum or two, or sit on a bench and soak up the laid-back yet sophisticated atmosphere.

Whenever City Park comes up in a conversation, most Hungarians immediately think of Vajdahunyad Castle, the peaceful boating lake that turns into an ice rink in winter – with the castle providing one of the most beautiful backdrops imaginable – and the many events this beloved park hosts throughout the year. What is a go-to chill spot for us is a fascinating mix of buildings and fun activities for visitors. The picturesque castle, a replica of Hunyadi Castle in present-day Romania, which houses the Museum and Library of Hungarian Agriculture. Boating a list of immersive exhibitions, it should be a must-see on your City Park bucket list, both inside and out.

Architecture Meets Culture

Another exciting landmark at City Park is the neighboring House of Music Hungary, which is very new compared to the over 100-year-old Vajdahunyad Castle. It is just as rich in detail, though. After picking your jaw up off the floor as the building is that awe-inspiring), head inside and you’ll be amazed all over again.

Once you’re over the visual experience, make the most of your visit by attending an extraordinary screening in the SoundDome, featuring a 360-degree panoramic projection. Versatile music and dance events are also held throughout the summer on the open-air stage, ranging from folk to pop, swing, electronic, and contemporary styles, among others.

Within walking distance, there is another eye-catching building you can’t miss: the Museum of Ethnography. It is ramp-shaped and you can walk up to the top to enjoy the view. Many people use it as a place to sit and soak up the sunshine.

It’s not a roof, but a mini park filled with greenery. It might feel unusual as a museum space at first glance, but once you’re inside, you’ll see how modern aesthetics coexist beautifully with our treasured heritage, as well as a wide range of art forms from around the world showcased in each exhibition. From folk music and everyday objects of the past to manga, ceramics, fashion and photography, the exhibitions span an impressive variety of art forms and traditions.

Just an 11-minute walk from one of Budapest’s most famous landmarks, Heroes’ Square, stands the gorgeous Art Nouveau House of the Hungarian Millennium. Take your time exploring it from the outside; it boasts a beautiful rose garden and a stunning fountain too.

The building, decorated with Zsolnay ceramics, is a community hub, cultural center and exhibition space. It regularly serves as a venue for various exhibitions with special emphasis on neo art and events. The aforementioned Zsolnay is a historic Hungarian brand that has been creating high-quality hand-painted porcelain since 1853. In another fascinating Art Nouveau building, the nearby ResoArt Villa, an outstanding private Zsolnay collection of nearly a thousand pieces is on display.

Splash time and family fun

After a day filled with cultural discoveries, City Park provides the chance for visitors to experience why Hungarian thermal bath culture is world-famous. Széchenyi Thermal Bath’s Neo-Baroque complex is easy to recognize with its yellow façade and grand architectural details.

Be prepared: thanks to its extraordinary location and beauty it is one of the most instagrammable spots in the city. If, instead of museum visits and strolling through City Park, you’re looking for something more family-friendly, find Budapest Zoo, the Capital Circus of Budapest, or City Park’s modern playground nearby.

To discover the city on foot: