Exploring Veszprém in the Summer Season

One of Hungary’s most enchanting cities, Veszprém is a great destination all-year-round. Its rich history and culture, calm atmosphere, and proximity to the picturesque Lake Balaton make it well worth a visit.

The city also boosts cozy specialty cafes, vibey rooftop bars and excellent brunch spots. Whether you are looking for a spot to drink your morning coffee or to unwind before heading out for the day, you’ll easily find a spot. During summer months, Veszprém shifts into a higher gear, with one great event after another taking place between May and September.

As part of the vibrant festival lineup, from June 26 to 28, one of families’ most beloved events, the Kabóciádé Puppet Theatre Festival, will bring Veszprém to life. Over three days, the city will be filled with stories and fairy-tale magic, offering both children and adults puppet theatre performances and creative workshops, creating a truly summery, festive atmosphere.

Less than a month later, from 15 to 18 July, world-renowned artists Kraftwerk, Beth Hart, Juanes and Pink Martini will take to the stage at Historia Kert as part of VeszprémFest. With a partial overlap, Óváros tér will host Rosé, Riesling and Jazz Days from 10 to 19 July, where winemakers from the Balaton region, live jazz concerts, and a cosy setting are sure to guarantee you a good time.

Next up is the Veszprémi Utcazene Fesztivál, a street music festival that turns the city’s narrow streets and squares into open-air concert venues between 23 and 25 July. Besides the special locations, the atmosphere is shaped by Hungarian and international street musicians, acoustic performers and improvised jam sessions.

It is also worth mentioning one of Veszprém’s key summer hangouts, Gyárkert, a 5000-capacity open-air concert and party venue, where, from June to September, major Hungarian acts Kispál és a Borz, Kowalsky meg a Vega, TNT, Beton.Hofi as well as American electronic music duo Thievery Corporation will prove that outstanding parties are not exclusive to Budapest.

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Great restaurants nearby: