Budapest Brunch Guide: 3 Must-try Breakfast Spots in the City Right Now

Budapest has quickly become one of Europe’s rising brunch destinations, where cozy cafés, creative menus, and specialty coffee culture come together in the best way. Whether you’re a local looking for a new weekend favorite or a visitor exploring the city, these three breakfast spots are absolutely worth adding to your list.

Kádár Étkezde

If you want to start your day with a truly authentic Hungarian breakfast, head to one of Budapest’s most iconic eateries in the city center, complete with classic checkered tablecloths. Forget fancy brunch trends at Kádár Étkezde – here, you’ll dine like an old-school Pest local. Think fried bread with sour cream and chives, Jewish eggs with goose liver, snappy Vienna or Debrecen sausages, or, for the adventurous, marrow toast. Their unique communal-table setup also makes it easy to strike up a conversation with fellow guests – breakfast is served daily between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

1072 Budapest, Klauzál tér 9. | Website

Cafe Brunch Budapest

With eight locations across the city, Cafe Brunch Budapest is the perfect pick if you’re after a spot that brings together all the ultimate brunch favourites in one place. From avocado toast and Eggs Benedict to English breakfast, grilled sandwiches, French toast and pancakes with fresh fruits, there’s something for everyone on the menu – including options for those with dietary restrictions. Pair your breakfast with a cup of specialty coffee or just grab a yummy pastry: wherever you happen to be wandering in downtown Budapest, chances are there’s a Cafe Brunch Budapest just around the corner!

8 locations | Website

Popolare

A brand new Italian restaurant has arrived recently in the Hungarian capital, bringing authentic Mediterranean flavours and vibes to the buzzing Király Street. At Popolare, la dolce vita starts in the morning: from 7 to 11 a.m., you can ease into the day with dishes like classic omelettes, vegan shakshouka, Wonder Granola, the chef’s signature Egg in Trippa, or matcha pancakes with expertly brewed coffee for an extra indulgent touch. Made with premium ingredients and served in an exceptionally stylish interior, the whole experience feels effortlessly chic – and looks just as good in photos, too.

1061 Budapest, Király utca 36. | Website

For the best plant-based delicacies in town: