Budapest on Foot: 4 Amazing Guided Walks Around the City

Budapest is a city best explored on foot, where every corner reveals a new layer of history, culture, and architectural beauty. Here are four amazing walks that showcase Budapest’s most fascinating sights and stories.

Welcome to Budapest!

Just landed in Budapest? Ditch the guidebook and join the city’s highest-rated free walking tour. Top Budapest Tours’ local guides will walk you through iconic landmarks, reveal the Jewish quarter’s coolest corners, and share the kind of insider tips only a true local would know. Hidden ruin bars, secret viewpoints, the best non-touristy eats: consider this your cheat code to the city. With four time slots daily, there’s always one that fits your schedule.

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Fiumei Road Cemetery

If Paris’s Père-Lachaise ever made you fall in love with cemeteries, Budapest’s very own Fiumei Road will feel like a kindred spirit. This hauntingly beautiful national memorial spans 56 hectares of sculptures, verdant avenues, and centuries of gripping stories told through tombstones and mausoleums. Guided tours are available for groups of more than 10 people; to arrange one, please contact regisztracio@nori.gov.hu. Rather go solo? Grab a map at the entrance and discover the place for free.

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Art Nouveau Treasures of Budapest

Budapest’s Art Nouveau heritage is a feast for the curious eye – and Hosszúlépés’s themed walk is your most eloquent introduction to it. Meandering from Liberty Square to the eccentric Bedő House, the exquisite Postal Savings Bank, the ground-breaking Parisiana Dance Hall, and the ornate Kazinczy Synagogue, the tour illuminates how flora, fauna, and geometric audacity were etched into the city’s architectural soul. Treat yourself to a private tour and get in touch at info@hosszulepes.org!

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Citadel Guided Panorama Tour

Perched high above the Danube, Gellért Hill’s Citadel – once a symbol of oppression – has witnessed Celtic settlers, martyred bishops, rumoured witch gatherings, and the brutal Siege of Budapest. This 60-minute guided walk unravels it all, including the surprising Soviet connection behind the Liberty Statue, before rewarding you with a sweeping panorama from the fortress rooftop that will leave you positively breathless. Tickets are available online.

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For unusual sightseeing routes, try Imagine City Walks: