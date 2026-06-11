Pest Bucket List: 6 Places You Simply Can’t Miss

Budapest is home to countless sights. This guide takes you to landmarks and neighborhoods – on the Pest side – that are fascinating to explore even without purchasing an entry ticket. But if you’d like to immerse yourself in culture, you’ll still find plenty of opportunities along the way.

The Jewish District

When the weather is pleasantly warm, strolling through the Jewish District can feel especially refreshing. Its unique atmosphere, striking architecture, and hidden gastronomic gems offer plenty to discover and enjoy. The vibrant Gozsdu Courtyard is unmissable: it’s lively and playful, providing delicious treats and fun activities all at once. Not too far from there Budapest’s iconic ruin bars await you with eclectic interiors, great drinks, and an atmosphere loved by both locals and visitors. The highlight of your visit will be the Great Synagogue, located on Dohány Street, which is not only the largest Jewish temple in Budapest, but also the biggest in Europe and the second largest in the world. Peek into Budapest’s Jewish heritage by visiting the Hungarian Jewish Museum and Archives, sampling kosher restaurants, and exploring the Rumbach Street Synagogue as well.

Heroes’ Square

A major landmark in Budapest, Heroes’ Square, commemorates the 1000th anniversary of the Hungarian state. Its main attraction, set between two semi-circular rows of statues, is a column over 30 meters high topped with the statue of Archangel Gabriel, currently under renovation. The surrounding bronze statues depict, on one side, the seven chieftains of the Hungarian tribes who took part in the “Blood Oath,” regarded as an unwritten founding pact of the Hungarian nation. On the other side, Hungarian rulers, kings and statesmen are captured for posterity. The square is surrounded by the Museum of Fine Arts and the Kunsthalle, both of which regularly host large-scale exhibitions. Just a few minutes’ walk away lies City Park, a perfect place to relax in the shade after visiting Heroes’ Square, where you can enjoy a refreshing drink or delicious bites.

The Palace District

The city tells countless stories through its architecture, so taking in your surroundings is well worth it. The Palace District emerged after the defeat of the 1848-49 Revolution and War of Independence, when an increasing number of noblemen and aristocrats chose the area as the site for their soon-to-be-built palace or mansion. Situated behind the National Museum, this imposing quarter of Józsefváros is bordered by Múzeum Boulevard, Rákóczi Road, Blaha Lujza Square, József Boulevard and Üllői Road. During your stroll through this neighborhood, you will find, among others, the Wenckheim Palace on Szabó Ervin Square, now functioning as a library, the Festetics Palace on Pollack Mihály Square, currently home to a university, and the Törley Palace on Bródy Sándor Street, which was once built for the famous sparkling wine producer, József Törley, whose name you may recognize from supermarket shelves.

Lipótváros

Downtown Lipótváros is another treasure chest of versatile architectural gems. We highly recommend visiting Veres Pálné Street, named after teacher and feminist Hermin Beniczky, who founded the country’s first woman-only school on this very street. Once crossing Pest’s former city walls, the street boasts fascinating buildings, including Károlyi Mansion, home to the Petőfi Literary Museum. Take a moment to appreciate the Gedeon-bérpalota and Saint George Martyr Serbian Orthodox Church, and be sure to enjoy a coffee or bite outdoors while admiring the street’s beauty.

The “Pozsonyi Road Area”

Characterized by simplicity, geometric shapes, sharp corners, and functionalist design, buzzing Pozsonyi Road boasts elegant cafes and Bauhaus-style buildings in District XIII. It is home to the Palatinus Homes, where renowned Hungarian artists such as actress Mari Jászai and poet Tibor Déry once lived. Like a jewel box, the Dunapark Houses, built in 1936, on Pozsonyi Road also conceal something truly precious: the capital city’s most impressive staircases. Judging by the interior, it is no surprise that this building complex was the embodiment of modern luxury at the time it of its construction.

The Pest Side Quay

Most Budapesters love escaping the concrete jungle and spending time in peaceful outdoor spots whenever possible. And surprisingly, they don’t have to leave the city center to do so. The Pest-side lower quay – that stretches between Margaret Bridge and the Irányi Street driveway near Erzsébet Bridge – is closed to cars on weekends and public holidays, allowing pedestrians and cyclists to enjoy the beautiful view and make use of outdoor cooking facilities for a unique experience in a special setting. Admire the Buda sights from the quay with a cold beverage in hand, it is a great way to unwind.

You can also join small group city walks: