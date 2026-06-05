5 Cool Garden Venues To Have the Best Time in Budapest

Lazy brunches, afternoon drinks, late-night dancing: the Hungarian capital’s outdoor scene has something for every hour of the day. From leafy beer gardens and hidden courtyard retreats to open-air music venues, here’s where to make the most of your Budapest summer!

Stifler Kert

Tucked away in the leafy streets of Óbuda, Stifler Kert is shaping up to be one of Budapest’s most inviting new community spaces this summer. This dog-friendly beer garden strikes a fine balance between laid-back and lively: premium draught beers, succulent craft burgers, and sizzling grill dishes set the scene for long, unhurried evenings under the open sky. Families are well catered for with a dedicated children’s corner, while film nights and big-screen match screenings promise a packed summer program. Open every day from late morning to the last drop of the evening.

1033 Budapest, Miklós tér 1. | Website

Arioso Café & Brunch

In the heart of the city center, Arioso Café & Brunch is one of those rare finds that rewards the curious traveler. Framed by magnificent flower arrangements, this intimate brunch spot pairs premium coffee with a seasonally changing menu that caters to every appetite, from hearty Hungarian and American breakfasts to the ever-popular eggs benedict, eggs royale, and avocado toast, with fresh salads also on hand for those seeking something a little less indulgent. And just beyond the café’s doors, a hidden courtyard garden awaits, offering a well-deserved respite from the bustle of Budapest.

1075 Budapest, Király utca 9. | Website

Kobuci Kert

The faint strum of a guitar, the clink of glasses, and the warm glow of fairy lights: welcome to Kobuci Kert, one of Budapest’s most beloved outdoor live music venues, nestled inside the courtyard of Óbuda’s Zichy Palace. From April to August, this cozy institution – born out of the legendary Kapolcs Valley of Arts festival in 2005 – fills the night air with the sounds of Hungarian underground rock, folk, jazz, blues, and world music. And when the dancing subsides, make sure to try the signature Kobuci sandwich: a gloriously messy medley of garlic sour cream, roasted sausage crumbs, cucumber, and tomato.

1033 Budapest, Fő tér 1. | Facebook

Majomhoz

Found in the green embrace of Városmajor park, Majomhoz is a buzzing open-air community space where a glamorous, effortlessly cool crowd gathers for an eclectic mix of workshops, film screenings, and live music concerts. In addition to a lush backdrop, a veritable festival atmosphere, and regular events, Buda’s secret garden offers a fine wine selection curated by the Divino team, a respectable gin and sparkling wine lineup, and the mouthwatering delicacies of a rotating cast of food trucks, including pizzas, burgers, and burritos.

1122 Budapest, Maros utca 56. | Website

Zsiráf Buda

Whether you’re planning an afternoon with the gals, a date night, or simply unwinding after a long day, Zsiráf Buda has you covered. Overlooking the beautifully landscaped Széllkapu Park (the eastward extension of Millenáris), this stylish second outpost of the beloved Zsiráf family offers more than just a pretty view. Settle in with an ice-cold beer or an effervescent wine spritzer and let the aroma of freshly baked Neapolitan pizza do the rest. As the sun dips below the treeline, unplugged concerts and pumping DJ sets ensure the evening takes on a life of its own.

1024 Budapest, Kis Rókus utca 2-4. | Facebook

More outdoor spots in the city: