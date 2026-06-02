Art Highlights: 5 Exhibitions to Discover this Summer

Budapest’s summer exhibition scene offers a rich mix of major international shows and hidden gems. This guide highlights the must-see exhibitions across the city, helping you navigate where art, history, and architecture come together at their best.

Keep me signed in? // Budapest Gallery (Until 9 August 2026)

The Budapest Gallery international group exhibition Keep me signed in?, curated by Dalma Eszter Kollár, explores the social, psychological, and environmental impacts of technological development, online presence, and artificial intelligence. The exhibition presents works that examine the role of information technology in shaping everyday life from various perspectives, while also reflecting on the less visible processes and consequences associated with the use of digital technologies. It stands out as a particularly timely and thought-provoking contemporary exhibition in the heart of Óbuda.

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Like Spring Water – 75 Years of the Hungarian State Folk Ensemble // Hungarian Heritage House (Until 15 November 2026)

One of the most influential institutions of Hungarian folk dance, the Hungarian State Folk Ensemble, is marking the 75th anniversary of its founding. To celebrate the milestone, a major free exhibition has opened at the Hungarian Heritage House. More than a historical overview, the exhibition traces the cultural imprint of the ensemble across decades, offering insight into the shifting artistic and social contexts in which it evolved. Through previously unseen relics, archival footage, iconic costumes, and personal narratives, it brings to life three-quarters of a century of Hungarian folk performance and tradition.

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Vasarely 120 // Museum of Fine Arts (Until 16 August 2026)

To mark the 120th anniversary of Victor Vasarely’s birth, a major exhibition opened at the Museum of Fine Arts. His oeuvre sparked one of the most important shifts in 20th-century visual thought and played a key role in the rise of postwar geometric abstraction and Op Art. The show presents over 140 works, mainly from the Budapest collection, alongside pieces from the Fondation Vasarely, as well as loans from the Vasarely Museum and private collections, enriching this anniversary exhibition.

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Dolce Vita. Impressions of Italy in Two Centuries of Hungarian Art // Hungarian National Gallery (Until 23 August 2026)

Spanning the nineteenth century to contemporary practice, the exhibition traces how Italy has long functioned both as a magnet for travellers and as an enduring source of artistic imagination in Hungary. Part of the Bartók Spring International Art Weeks, the exhibition brings together around 150 works by 75 artists, moving fluidly between painting, printmaking, photography, sculpture, objects, and archaeological artefacts. The result is less a linear history than a layered visual narrative, in which Italy repeatedly re-emerges—refracted through shifting artistic languages and historical moments.

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Black Mirror. The Long Shadow of the Future // Ludwig Museum (Until 18 October 2026)

The latest temporary exhibition of the Ludwig Museum examines works through the concept of dystopia, as well as other works by selected artists represented in the collection. A selection of 90 works acts as a kind of black mirror: we see not only our present, but also an emerging vision of the future, helping us understand which potential future we wish to avoid. The exhibition’s sections – Fulfilled Tales, Own Worlds, Twilight of Ideologies, No(n) Future!, and Metropolis – offer thematic routes for exploration. The exhibition can be visited until October 18 in Budapest, Hungary.

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