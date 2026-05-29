Terrace Season Favorites: 11 Gastro Spots for Sunny Days in and around Budapest

Summer is best spent outside — and these restaurants with terraces prove it. From buzzing city views to hidden urban hideaways, we’ve gathered the most inviting spots in Budapest for long evenings, cold drinks and great food, where time slows down and every night turns into an easy-going summer experience.

Spoon The Boat

The terrace of Spoon The Boat now hosts the renewed “Taste. Sound. Danube.” concept, inviting guests on a continuous musical journey. In the afternoon, you can relax above the waves with a coffee or dessert while soft melodies fill the open-air space. As the city lights begin to glow, the terrace transforms: improvisational live music takes over the evening, bringing vibrant energy to the deck alongside dinner and cocktails. Whether you arrive for a casual afternoon meetup or a music-filled dinner, the rhythm of the terrace evolves with the city hour by hour – it’s so easy to fall in love with Budapest here.

1052 Budapest, Vigadó tér (Dock 3) | Website

Városliget Café & Restaurant

Once in a while, it feels good to escape the city buzz – on those days, it’s worth heading to the leafy terrace of Városliget Café & Restaurant. A long lunch with friends, a relaxed date, or a spontaneous after-work meetup takes on a completely different mood in the City Park. The atmosphere is perfectly matched by light yet characterful flavors: the buttery pike-perch fillet, the juicy “Tányérhús” sandwich, or the refreshing pistachio iced latte make time seem to slow down without you even noticing. In the evening, a crisp Maracuja Spritz or a Liget Lagoon cocktail completes the experience.

1146, Budapest, Olof Palme sétány 5. | Website

Séf Asztala

Some come for the panorama, others for the atmosphere – and then there are places where everything comes together. Séf Asztala is exactly that kind of place. Located next to Kossuth Square, just steps from the Parliament, this restaurant is a gastronomic hideaway in the heart of downtown Budapest. Its comfort food concept reimagines the flavors of traditional Hungarian cuisine while preserving the warmth and character of home-style cooking. Alongside classic Hungarian favorites, the menu also features fresh pastries and Italian coffee. You can also find the largest lángos in Hungary here!

1055 Budapest, Kossuth Lajos tér 6-8. | Website

ÉS Bisztró

Discover the terrace of ÉS Bisztró, one of the largest outdoor dining terraces in downtown Budapest. Located on Fashion Street, it offers vibrant city views and a lively atmosphere ideal for people-watching and al fresco dining. The stylish bistro serves regional Hungarian and Viennese-inspired cuisine, alongside small plates, local wines and refreshing cocktails. The terrace features a welcoming, garden-like setting, with large umbrellas and a misting cooling system to ensure comfort even on hot summer days. On weekends, guests can also enjoy seasonal specials accompanied by live DJ sets.

1052 Budapest, Deák Ferenc utca 12-14. | Website

Baalbek Lebanese Restaurant

With authentic Middle Eastern flavors, laid-back summer vibes, and stunning Danube views, the terrace of Baalbek Lebanese Restaurant is one of Budapest’s perfect summer spots. Since opening, the restaurant has worked with Lebanese chefs, serving freshly made mezze, grilled meats, and homemade pita for a truly authentic experience. In spring and summer, the terrace comes alive – ideal for long lunches, relaxed dinners, or evenings with friends. Mediterranean atmosphere, bold flavors, and a place where it’s easy to slow down and stay a little longer: the perfect recipe for summer.

1056 Budapest, Belgrád rakpart 22. | Website

Stifler Beerhouse

If there’s a place where downtown noise instantly fades away, it’s the spacious, laid-back terrace of Stifler Beerhouse. Kick off summer with beer cocktails: three refreshing mixes built on wheat beer, cherry beer and stout, poured from nearly 20 taps. From classic lagers to standout craft brews, the selection covers every mood — and the fresh Pilsner Urquell straight from the tank is always a solid pick. Craft burgers, juicy steaks and beer-braised pork knuckle make sure the drinks come with equally bold flavors, turning a quick lunch into an all-night stay — what else do you need?

1088 Budapest, Rákóczi út 29. | Website

VAJ

Sunny days are finally here, and with them, everyone’s favorite terrace on Rákóczi Square comes back to life – of course, we’re talking about VAJ, the ultimate sourdough pastry haven. Settle in with a crispy pistachio croissant, an extra-chocolate cocoa swirl, or the seasonal favorite, the strawberry-vanilla danish, and soak up the buzz of the boulevard and the warm sunshine. Alongside homemade sandwiches, buttery pastries, and irresistible desserts, you’ll find specialty coffee, refreshing iced teas, and lemonades waiting for you from morning till evening – either way, you’re in good hands.

1085 Budapest, József körút 30-32. | Website

Nyereg Bar&Grill

In the heart of the beloved City Park, Nyereg Bar&Grill invites guests to enjoy traditional Hungarian dishes, international favorites, refreshing drinks, and a warm, unique atmosphere. Its spacious terrace for nearly 200 guests is an ideal setting for friendly meetups, family programs, corporate gatherings, and private events, while also offering the perfect spot for a relaxed lunch or dinner. Dog-friendly and welcoming cyclists as well, the restaurant is a great choice for visitors seeking quality cuisine, attentive service, and the peaceful green surroundings of Budapest’s iconic park.

1146 Budapest, Városligeti körút 2. | Website

Andrássy Garden

In the heart of Andrássy Avenue, Andrássy Garden offers a calm, green escape amid the city’s buzz, paired with refined gastronomic experiences. The interior, designed by Zoltán Varró, is inspired by the garden itself: natural materials, bright spaces, and elegant details create a harmonious atmosphere that truly comes alive on the summer terrace. Guests are welcomed with grilled dishes, draft beer, seasonal plates, and modern Hungarian cuisine, at any time of day – and on June 11, they can also take part in an exclusive beer dinner, the Gourmet Beer Pairing Experience, at Andrássy Garden.

1063 Budapest, Andrássy út 111. | Website

Etyeki Kúria Sparkling Estate

If you would like to experience more of Hungary, visit Etyeki Kúria Sparkling Estate, located just 25 km from Budapest, and surrender yourself to the idyll of the countryside. Peace, panoramic views and a serene countryside atmosphere await you: arrive as a couple, alone, with a group of friends, by bike, car or public transport, whatever feels most comfortable. While admiring the landscape and listening to the silence, you can enjoy fine wines, exceptional sparkling wines and dishes carefully paired with them. Open from Tuesday to Sunday, it’s an effortless getaway for a memorable experience.

2091 Etyek, Báthori utca 21. | Website

ARAZ Restaurant

The inner courtyard of ARAZ Restaurant offers a true escape from the noise of downtown Dohány utca. This green oasis invites guests on an unforgettable culinary journey, where traditional Hungarian favorites, the small plate concept, and international flavors all come to life through fresh ingredients and refined creations. If you take our advice, be sure to try the tasting menu, which provides a delicious introduction to local flavors. But you also cannot go wrong with the homemade Mediterranean pasta, or even a classic French fish soup – just make sure to try one of their desserts too!

1074 Budapest, Dohány utca 42-44. | Website

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