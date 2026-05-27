The Flavors of Hungary: 11 Incredible Restaurants to Try in Budapest

Hungarian cuisine is known for its rich flavors, hearty dishes, and use of spices like paprika. Shaped by centuries of history and cultural influences, it combines simple ingredients with bold taste: join us as we explore 11 must-visit restaurants in Budapest, loved by locals and travelers alike.

Gundel Restaurant

If Budapest had a culinary hall of fame, Gundel would have its own wing. Sitting proudly near Heroes’ Square for 130 years, this legendary restaurant is the place where Hungarian cuisine was practically invented – and chef András Wolf is still perfecting it. The ‘National 11’ selection brings the country’s most iconic dishes to the table, from palóc soup and succulent meat dishes to the world-famous Gundel pancake. Expect impeccable service, live music, and an atmosphere so elegant you’ll want to dress the part. And when does the sun come out? The Gundel Garden is calling – just make sure you check ahead, as opening hours follow the weather’s lead.

1146 Budapest, Gundel Károly út 4. | Website

Fakanál Restaurant

Tucked on the upper floor of Budapest’s stunning Central Market Hall near Liberty Bridge, Fakanál is the kind of place that turns a souvenir shopping trip into a full-on culinary experience. Cooking with fresh market ingredients and sticking to time-honoured recipes, the menu is packed with Hungarian soul food: goulash soup, pork stew, stuffed peppers, roasted pork knuckle, homemade sausage – it’s comfort on a plate, done properly. The atmosphere is warm and wonderfully homey, and between 12 and 3 PM, live Gypsy music takes it all up a notch. PS: Don’t leave without trying the homemade apple pie and strudels!

1093 Budapest, Vámház körút 1-3., Great Market Hall | Website

Retro Lángos Budapest

Retro Lángos started out as a humble family-run downtown stall, earning the love of locals and naturally becoming a favorite for visitors as well. Over the years, the brand has grown into one of Budapest’s best-known lángos destinations: the Bajcsy-Zsilinszky Street location remains a go-to spot for freshly fried lángos and an easy-going meeting point in the heart of the city, while their latest restaurant on Vécsey Street marks a brand new chapter. Here, classic variations and modern twists sit alongside an á la carte menu and goulash soup. Proudly serving gluten-free options, this spot brings Hungary’s most beloved circular dish to everyone.

1065 Budapest, Bajcsy-Zsilinszky út 25. | 1054 Budapest, Vécsey utca 3. | Facebook

Tulipán Bistro

Just a few steps from Parliament, Tulipán Bistro has been dishing up the best of Hungarian home cooking for over 50 years – and it really shows. The cozy, instrument-lined interior wraps you up like a warm hug, while the menu does the rest. The signature Após vadmarhája – a rich beef stew slow-cooked with red wine, juniper and plum, served with homemade dumplings – is a must-try, while the new Mangalica pork knuckle stew with dill and sheep’s cheese dumplings is already a huge favorite. The sunny terrace is perfect for a lazy lunch over a glass of fine wine, and if you play your cards right, you might just end up being greeted by name on your next visit.

1051 Budapest, Nádor utca 34. | Facebook

SIMALIBA

Some restaurants chase the next big thing, while SIMALIBA looks inward instead: to the storied tradition of Hungarian cuisine and the timeless pleasure of a well-laid table. Set in the very center of Budapest, this polished yet unpretentious spot brings classical dishes to life with genuine craft: Hortobágy crêpes, robust goulash, and celebrated goose specialities, in portions as generous as the welcome. Seasonal rotations keep the offering sharp, and the credentials back it all up – Tripadvisor Top 10, Best Hungarian Cuisine prize, and a Gault & Millau recommendation.

1052 Budapest, Piarista utca 6. | Website

Édes Mackó

If something sweet and smoky catches your nose while exploring City Park, just follow it – it’ll lead you straight to Édes Mackó. The hero here is the charcoal-grilled chimney cake, Hungary’s iconic spiral pastry, rolled in cinnamon sugar and baked on a spit until gloriously golden and caramelised. But it’s the seasonal specialties that truly steal the show: chimney cake paired with vanilla ice cream and forest fruit sauce, pistachio mousse nestled in chimney cake petals, and the double raspberry chimney fondue. A City Park essential, full stop.

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 14-16. | Facebook

TATI Farm to Table

TATI brings a true farm-to-table experience to the heart of Budapest, where every ingredient tells a story. Built on carefully selected produce from its own farm and trusted local producers, the kitchen is rooted in seasonality while reinterpreting traditional Hungarian cuisine through a distinctive TATI lens. As a three-time Michelin-recommended restaurant, TATI elevates beloved classics and everyone’s favourites, such as goulash soup, chicken paprikash, and cottage cheese dumplings through exceptional ingredients from farm eggs and artisanal dairy to high-quality, free-range meats. The chef’s refined craftsmanship brings it all together in a harmonious dining experience, where tradition and modernity meet seamlessly on the plate.

1074 Budapest, Dohány utca 58-62. | Website

Mákos Guba Restaurants

Situated at the foot of Castle Hill and the elegant inner-city setting of the Basilica, Mákos Guba Restaurants make for a dining affair as thoughtfully considered as their locations. Under Chef László Várnai’s creative direction, beloved Hungarian classics – from goulash soup and catfish paprikash with sheep’s cheese sztrapacska to characterful onion braised beef – are reinterpreted with precision and flair. Central to it all is the eponymous mákos guba, a cherished poppy seed bread pudding so emblematic it gave the restaurant its name. Live music, attentive hospitality and a charming terrace complete the picture.

1016 Budapest, Krisztina körút 65-67. | 1051 Budapest, Hercegprímás utca 18. | Website

Funky Budapest Bistro & Bar

Part a la carte breakfast spot, part bistro, part bar: Funky Budapest Bistro & Bar at Mamaison Vibe Hotel Downtown wears many hats and pulls off every single one. Nestled on Mérleg Street, this retro-infused gem channels the spirit of Budapest’s 70s, 80s, and 90s through a blaze of neon lights, a show-stopping carousel bar counter, and cocktails named after the city’s beloved old fairground rides. Reimagined Hungarian classics anchor the food offering, the open-air Árkád cocktail terrace covers after-work drinks and street food bites, and live DJ sets take over and steer the evening in a decidedly danceable direction.

1051 Budapest, Mérleg utca 4. | Facebook

Ligeti Lángos

Located in the heart of City Park, steps from the Széchenyi Baths and Budapest Zoo, Ligeti Lángos is a true pioneer in reimagining Hungary’s beloved fried flatbread. Think beyond sour cream and cheese: here, the extra-fluffy potato flake dough serves as a canvas for creative toppings, from prosciutto and arugula to the ‘Lángos Legends’ collection featuring goose liver, Mangalica ham, Tokaji Aszú and truffle oil. With Heroes’ Square and the Museum of Fine Arts within walking distance, it’s the perfect pitstop between sights. Find a shady spot, cold drink in hand, and let the crunching begin!

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 3. | Website

LISZT

Located between St. Stephen’s Basilica and Chain Bridge, LISZT offers classic Hungarian food in a relaxed, stylish setting. The restaurant is a favorite among travelers looking to experience authentic local dishes in a warm atmosphere, where guests can enjoy dinner without the rushed feeling often found in busy tourist hotspots. From rich goulash and crispy schnitzel to perfectly made chicken paprikash, the menu focuses on traditional flavors, quality ingredients and generous portions. LISZT also has an excellent selection of Hungarian wines, representing the country’s outstanding wine regions. Friendly service and a relaxed atmosphere make LISZT one of Budapest’s most exciting dining spots.

1051 Budapest, Mérleg utca 10. | Website

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