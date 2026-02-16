Beyond Budapest: 3 Programs in Hungary You Can’t Miss This Spring

Looking for spring adventures beyond the capital? From floral fairytales to gourmet festivals, this season in Hungary invites you to explore nature’s beauty and the finest culinary experiences.

Snowdrop Season in Alcsút

It’s been a long time since we saw any kind of green – but luckily not for any longer, as a true floral fairytale awaits in Alcsút, where thousands of snowdrops bloom together to greet spring. Since the tiny snow-white flowers bloom at unpredictable times, be sure to follow the arboretum’s Facebook page so you don’t miss this spectacular sight. Important note: the last entry is allowed one hour before closing.

8087, Alcsútdoboz, Kastélykert út 2. | Website

Taste Balaton

Taste Balaton takes place between March 6 and 15 at several spots around Lake Balaton, celebrating gastronomy, culture, and the unique magic of the area. The 10-day-long festival welcomes the region’s top restaurants, wineries, and cultural partners, who will offer exclusive menus, cooking workshops, dinner concerts, exhibitions, and more. With over 100 unique events, you can taste, learn, and explore Balaton like never before. Let’s dive into this full-bodied spring festival!

Website >>

Taste of Transylvania

This year, Szentendre hosts the largest Transylvanian-themed gastronomic festival, Taste of Transylvania. Between March 27 and 29, try the flavors of Romania at the Skanzen, where hobby chefs and professional cooks work together to show what they can create from the same ingredients. The weekend-long program is enriched by an Easter market, book launches, film screenings and concerts. Fun – and, of course, a well-filled stomach – is guaranteed!

2000 Szentendre, Sztaravodai út 75. | Website

If you’d stay in the city: