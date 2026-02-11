Seasonal City Guide: Where to Fall in Love This February

February gives Budapest some breathing room. Fewer crowds, colder air, better excuses to stay out late or duck inside somewhere warm. This guide collects romantic spots for a properly eventful February in the city.

New York Café

On a chilly February morning, stepping into the New York Café feels like walking into a golden world. Chandeliers, marble columns, velvet details, and live music create a cozy, elegant atmosphere perfect for a romantic breakfast or brunch. Sip a cappuccino, share freshly baked pastries, and soak in the city views through huge windows—an effortless way to turn an ordinary winter morning in Budapest into a memorable, love-filled moment.

1073 Budapest, Erzsébet körút 9-11. | Website

Light Art Museum

LAM’s new exhibition, More Than Human, dives into big future questions while giving you plenty of cool topics to talk about on a date. Wander through a 2,000+ square meter space where you can explore the hidden world of spider webs, get lost in an AI-generated projection of futuristic insect–plant hybrids, and admire the stunning structures created by cyanobacteria. Book online in advance and you can even score up to 20% off!

1054 Budapest, Hold utca 13. | Website

Valentine’s Day Cruise

Celebrate love on the Danube! Throughout Valentine’s Day weekend, Mahart’s evening sightseeing cruises set sail with a special romantic theme. The boat evokes the figure of Cupid, bringing the timeless story of love and the soul to life against Budapest’s breathtaking panorama. An intimate atmosphere, romantic décor, and a truly exclusive experience set the scene for the perfect Valentine’s date, anniversary, or unforgettable surprise.

Website >>

Lumina Park

Lumina Park, Budapest’s fabulous light exhibition welcomes visitors from dusk until 9 PM every day until March. The light park takes place on Margaret Island, across nearly 10 hectares of Palatinus Baths, and invites everyone who wishes to immerse themselves in the magic. The unique winter attraction features more than 150 light installations under the theme “Magic World.” During the walk, the heroes of our favorite cartoons come to life.

Budapest, Margitsziget, Soó Rezső sétány 1. | Website

Budapest Chairlift

Hungary’s first passenger transport ropeway has well deservedly become one of the most popular attractions of the capital city. The Chairlift has transported visitors to János-hegy, the highest peak in the city on a track length of 1,040 metres covering a 262 m difference in elevation, in about 12 minutes each way. The 2,600-metre-long cable has 102 hanging double-chairs. It is open every day until dusk.

1121 Budapest, Zugligeti út 97. | Website

Széchenyi Bath

Make Valentine’s Day weekend in Budapest unforgettable and surprise yourself and your partner with a dreamlike holiday at Széchenyi Baths! Choose from the exclusive Valentine’s Day packages, relax in the spa’s thermal water and take an aroma massage together. Try delicious Valentine’s-themed cocktails while you immerse yourself in the charm of the Dayspalm.

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 9-11. | Website

Evening Fun: