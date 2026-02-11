Winter Bites: 8 Must-Try Tables Right Now

Budapest’s dining scene never hibernates—if anything, winter makes it even more delicious.

Fast and tasty: Tölcsibe

On Budafoki Street, stop by for a crispy waffle cone loaded with toppings, fresh veggies, and sauces. Perfect for a winter stroll snack, Tölcsibe serves generous, grab-and-go bites that satisfy every craving. Their signature stuffed savory waffle cones delight both meat-lovers and vegetarians, while the special crispy breaded chicken wins over fans of all things fried—truly irresistible street-food fun.

1111 Budapest, Budafoki út 16. | Website

Dinner with a view: Spoon

If there’s one Budapest dinner spot that truly belongs on a bucket list, it’s Spoon the Boat. Here, not only the food but the city itself joins you at the table: floating on the Danube, views of the Citadella, Buda Castle and the Chain Bridge glow by as if Budapest were drifting past. Dinner becomes a journey, paced by the panorama and gently complemented by refined à la carte dishes inspired by the city. It’s not just recommended, it’s essential!

1052 Budapest, Vigadó tér (Dock 3) | Website

Wine-forward dining: Market 1897

Previously known as Borbíróság, this longtime restaurant and wine bar underwent a full spring makeover, reopening as Market 1897 with a fresh concept: elegant bistro vibes, bold new flavors, and a wine list of over 50 selections. Following a market-to-table approach, seasonal dishes are sourced daily from the neighboring market, paired with expertly curated wines. Quickly, it earned a spot on the Dining Guide Top100 list.

1093 Budapest, Csarnok tér 5. | Website

Hungarian classics: Gundel

For over 130 years, Gundel in City Park has been a cornerstone of Hungarian gastronomy, blending tradition with modern culinary art. The National 11 selection showcases 11 iconic dishes from Gundel’s heritage, prepared with precision and seasonal ingredients. More than a meal, it’s a culinary journey celebrating Hungary’s flavors, history, and culture.

1146 Budapest, Gundel Károly út 4. | Website

A foolproof choice: Séf Asztala

If there’s one Budapest spot guaranteed to hit your food bucket list, it’s Séf Asztala. Near Kossuth Square with Parliament views, it offers breakfast, brunch, lunch, early dinner, or coffee with style. From French toast and Eggs Benedict to goulash, pasta, street-food bites, and fresh bakery treats, every meal blends classic flavors, modern twists, and top-quality ingredients—an unmissable urban culinary experience.

1055 Budapest, Kossuth Lajos tér 6. | Website

Parisian mood: Két Szerecsen

There’s a spot in Budapest where Parisian bistro culture comes alive—with a modern twist: Két Szerecsen. Over 25 years, it’s become a beloved local favorite. Pop in any time of day—morning for heavenly eggs or a full breakfast, lunch for a tasty set menu, afternoon for coffee and veggie or meaty tapas, and evening for a clever, traditional dinner with a glass of fine Hungarian or international wine. That cozy bistro vibe? Just the cherry on top!

1065 Budapest, Nagymező utca 14. | Website

Lunar New Year: Chinatown

In Budapest’s Chinatown at the Monori Center, 18 restaurants serve authentic dishes to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Tai He Lou brings the finest flavors of northeastern China to Kőbánya, while Milky Way dazzles with heavenly seafood creations. With so many options to choose from, every foodie is spoiled for choice—perfect for starting the year with a delicious culinary adventure in the heart of the city.

1107 Budapest, Jegenye utca 26-32. | Website

Pizza meets play: Neverland

Cocktails, pizza, and escape rooms—all in one place. Neverland has become a downtown favorite, offering Budapest’s best cocktails, unique Neapolitan pizzas, and thrilling escape rooms. Neon-lit and surreal, it’s perfect for couples, friends, or family. From clever puzzles to creative challenges, paired with signature drinks and top-notch pizzas, Neverland delivers an unforgettable mix of flavor, fun, and adventure in the heart of the city.

1074 Budapest, Dohány utca 22-24. | Website

Looking for more?