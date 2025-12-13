Warm Hearts, Rich Flavors: Inside Budapest’s Beloved Tulipan Bistro

“There’s no place like home” – or maybe there is, on Nádor Street, just a few steps from the Parliament. Tulipan Bistro has been bringing the warmth of home and the finest flavors of traditional Hungarian cooking to the heart of Budapest for more than 50 years – all served with real hospitality.

Here, you’ll find the kind of food even our grandma would be proud of: hearty Goulash soup, tender beef stew, and the house favorite wild ox, slow-cooked with red wine and juniper berries, served with fresh nokedli. Every choice is a good one, just make sure to pair it with a glass of wine – it would be a shame not to!

Tulipan Bistro is the kind of place where regulars are greeted by name, and new guests are treated like old friends: its welcoming interior and delicious dishes are topped off by the friendly staff, who serve every plate with warmth and attention – so you can really feel at home.

1051 Budapest, Nádor utca 34. | Facebook

Don’t forget to try our famous lángos: