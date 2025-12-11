Budapest’s New TikTok Star: Leon Café Opens with Festive Matcha Magic

Quick news alert for anyone roaming around the Chain Bridge area: Leon Café has just opened, and it’s already blowing up on TikTok!

Inside the fresh new space you’ll also find the first Budapest outpost of Madrid’s JADE Matcha — meaning world-class green goodness is now just a five-minute walk from the Chain Bridge.

If you’re heading toward the Castle or just passing through, it’s definitely worth a stop, especially now that the café has rolled out three Winter specials: a White Chocolate Matcha that tastes like winter in a cup, a Date Purée Matcha with a rich, caramel-like sweetness, and a Salted Golden Matcha that gives a warm, slightly savory glow to the season.

Alongside the signature JADE gallery matchas, Leon Café & Osteria is also serving a brunch menu that’s already turning heads — the kind of lineup that makes you stay longer than planned. From comfort-food classics to lighter bites, it’s ideal for a slow morning or a mid-day refuel before climbing up to the Castle.

