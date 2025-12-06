Where Tradition Meets Twist: Try Ligeti Lángos

Just across from the Budapest Zoo, not far from Széchenyi Baths, you’ll find a true retro gem: Ligeti Lángos in the Pavilon Garden serves up the Hungarian street food – like no one else!

Ligeti Lángos is worth a visit not only for its charming, historic setting, but also for its unique twist on the golden, deep-fried delight: the dough here is made with potatoes, making lángos softer than ever. You can, of course, go for the classic with sour cream and cheese, but if you’re craving something special, reward yourself post-sightseeing with a vegetarian, country-style or Parma ham & arugula lángos.

And sweet tooths, rejoice: Ligeti Lángos has you covered, too! The Nutella lángos mini doughnut bites are guaranteed to win you over – or simply go for crepes instead. Enjoy your mouthwatering treats in Ligeti Lángos’ rustic setting, in their heated igloos, with a warm drink in your hand!

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 3. | Website

