Discover the City from a New Angle: 6 Lookout Spots That Will Take Your Breath Away

Budapest has so many layers that even locals can’t help but be amazed each time they uncover a new one. To prove our point, we invite you to join us on a route full of surprises – our guide will lead you to the most remarkable lookout spots.

Balloon Lookout

Home to museums and historical sites, City Park occasionally hosts popular events too. You’ll also find one of Budapest’s most thrilling lookout experiences there. Anchored to the ground, the red-and-white striped balloon rises 150 meters into the air, and in fortunate weather conditions you can see up to 20 kilometers away. Go enjoy the city’s famous landmarks, such as the Heroes’ Square or Vajdahunyad Castle, from a perspective rarely experienced.

1148 Budapest City Park | Website

MOL Campus (SkyDeck)

Rising above all other buildings in Budapest, MOL Group’s 28-storey skyscraper treats SkyDeck ticket holders to an unparalleled experience. The panoramic elevator carries visitors 120 meters above the ground, where a stunning 360-degree view awaits. On the ground floor, find MOL Campus Visitor Center, an interactive, free-to-visit exhibition space where you can learn about MOL Group’s history, sustainability goals and innovative technologies.

1117 Budapest, Dombóvári út 28.| Website

Hungarian National Gallery

The building of Hungarian National Gallery, which houses the country’s finest collection of art, stands tall in the heart of the city in Szent György Square. Beyond its architectural beauty and remarkable collection, the terrace offers a view like no other, well worth a 54-step climb from the top floor. You don’t need an extra ticket to visit the dome as your exhibition ticket is valid for both. Opening hours: from 10 AM to 5 PM.

1014 Budapest, Szent György tér 2.| Website

Mária Magdolna Tower

Kapisztrán Square’s oldest building, Mária Magdolna Tower was built in 15th century in late Gothic style. A visit comes with multiple benefits: the medieval monument provides insight into Buda Castle’s history, and if you climb the spiral staircase to reach the lookout, you’ll be rewarded with breathtaking views of Budapest’s iconic buildings and the nearby Buda hilltops. Moreover, the side chapel awaits you with temporary art exhibitions every month.

1014 Budapest, Kapisztrán tér 6. | Website

Budapest Ferris Wheel

Speaking of fun ways to discover Hungary’s capital, you should know that Budapest has its own sightseeing Ferris wheel. Take a ride and look out over the bustling Deák Square, then enjoy the stunning views of the city (from the Danube and the Chain Bridge to Buda Castle and more), all while on the move! It’s peaceful, not too crowded, and has a romantic, kind of magical vibe. Especially after dark, when the city is lit up and sparkling below you.

1051 Budapest, Erzsébet tér | Website

Gül Baba’s Tomb

An honorary monument paying tribute to a late Ottoman soldier-monk and poet, Gül Baba’s tomb, surrounded by a rose garden, is among Buda’s most enchanting spots. It offers a glimpse into a fascinating chapter in history, as well as stunning views of the city. Take in views of Pest’s signature landmarks from the Hungarian Parliament and St. Stephen’s Basilica to green spaces and rolling hills and admire a mix of different architectural styles.

1023 Budapest, Mecset utca 14. | Facebook

