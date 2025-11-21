A Green Oasis of Fun: 9 Places to Visit in the Magical City Park

In a vibrant city like Budapest, every patch of green is a true treasure. No wonder locals love to spend time in the charming City Park. Take a walk, look around, and uncover all the little details that make this place such a magical spot in the middle of an urban jungle.

City Park Boating Lake and Ice Rink

As you enter City Park from the direction of Heroes’ Square, you’ll immediately see the picturesque boating lake. Throughout the different seasons, the lake offers a variety of activities – in winter, the lake transforms into an ice-skating rink, framed by the unique backdrop of Vajdahunyad Castle.

1146 Budapest, Olof Palme sétány 5. | Website

Vajdahunyad Castle

A historical architectural ensemble, Vajdahunyad Castle serves as the home of the Hungarian Agricultural Museum. Its different sections commemorate some of the most emblematic buildings of the medieval Kingdom of Hungary. The main (and probably most eye-catching) structure is a smaller-scale replica of Transylvania’s Corvin Castle, also known as the Hunyadi Castle. If you look closely, you’ll spot a few Dracula references around the buildings.

1146 Budapest, Vajdahunyad sétány | Website

House of Music Hungary

One of the newest additions to City Park’s impressive architectural collection, House of Music Hungary is like no other. The awe-inspiring building resembles the organic forms of nature: it feels light, airy and harmonious. Nestled among trees that reach the sky, the design itself feels perfectly suited to its surroundings. Inside, the House of Music offers a wide range of programs, such as interactive music exhibitions and creative workshops and awesome concerts for all tastes.

1146 Budapest, Olof Palme sétány 3. | Website

Museum of Ethnography

Open from Tuesday to Sunday, Museum of Ethnography redefines the concept of closeness to nature. The modern, skate ramp-shaped building invites visitors to safely walk up to its roof, where a lush green garden and a fascinating view of the nearby landmarks await them. Another specialty to take note of: the façade features striking pixel art. Don’t miss the interior – it houses a remarkable collection of artefacts in an extraordinary exhibition area.

1146 Budapest, Dózsa György út 35. | Website

Budapest Zoo

Hungary’s oldest zoo showcases the wildlife of all seven continents: it is home to more than 8000 fascinating creatures. Beyond the chance to see the animals up close, you can take part in educational events and guided night walks. We also recommend the stunning lantern festival, inspired by the animals of the world, running until 22 February. Don’t miss riding the historic carousel and tasting chimney cake!

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 6-12. | Website

Széchenyi Bath

One of the largest (and presumably most photographed) thermal bath complexes in Europe is none other than City Park’s Széchenyi Bath. Its outdoor thermal pools, several saunas and steam rooms, medical and wellness services – all set within a stunning building –, make it a highlight not to miss when spending time in Budapest. Take your relaxation to the next level at DaySpalm with a pampering package, gourmet bites, wine, and soothing massages.

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 9-11. | Website

Nyereg Bar & Grill

Overlooking the City Park Lake and set in the park’s oldest building, Nyereg Bar & Grill pairs a touch of Városliget charm with a relaxed terrace, homely bistro dishes, and dog‑friendly welcome. The menu offers hearty favourites like Wiener schnitzel, bacon burger and fish & chips, alongside Hungarian classics like beef stew and roast a la Brasov, plus lighter choices such as marinated mozzarella salad or grilled goat cheese, all topped off with indulgent desserts. In the colder months, savour your meal and take in the lake views from the warm, glass‑enclosed terrace: a cosy perch that keeps Nyereg buzzing with life all year round.

1146 Budapest, Városligeti körút 2. | Website

Millennium Café and Restaurant

Found within a neo-renaissance treasure chest adorned with ornate Zsolnay ceramics, this elegant café‑restaurant captures the spirit of Budapest’s fin‑de‑siècle, providing a calm haven just steps from the city’s energy. At the helm, Chef Ervin Katona breathes new life into classic turn‑of‑the‑century recipes with modern techniques, while also venturing beyond tradition with dishes like sea bass in dill shrimp sauce, sweet potato with curried chickpeas, and beetroot tartar. A carefully curated selection of fine wines and creative cocktails completes the experience, making it a destination for both heritage flavours and contemporary tastes.

1146 Budapest, Olof Palme sétány 1. | Website

Szaletly Restaurant

Just around the corner from City Park, on tree-lined Stefánia Avenue, Szaletly offers a fresh, welcoming spot where past and present meet in harmony, inviting guests to gather over inventive, seasonally inspired Hungarian fare made with locally sourced ingredients. The atmosphere is relaxed yet refined, ideal for anything from a casual catch‑up to a celebratory dinner. With its thoughtfully chosen wine list and a setting that blends historic character with modern comfort, Szaletly has become a favourite rendezvous for those who appreciate good food, good company, and an air of enduring elegance.

1146 Budapest, Stefánia út 93. | Website

