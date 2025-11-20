Illuminated Adventures: 7 Dazzling Light Parks and Exhibitions in and Around Budapest

Even as the temperatures drop, dazzling light parks and exhibitions prove there’s still reason to leave the house. In and around Budapest, visitors can discover countless magical experiences. Here’s a selection of our top picks.

Light Art Museum

An unparalleled visual journey begins the moment you enter the LAM. Its new exhibition, posthumanism-themed More Than Human, showcases nearly 40 extraordinary works by international artists, exploring the past, present, and glimpses of the future – from the evolution of life to interstellar adventures. Alongside the installations and immersive pieces on display, projections captivate visitors in the enormous hall of the former Downtown Market.

1054 Budapest, Hold utca 13. | Website >>

Lumina Park

As darkness comes earlier, light art parks emerge from their seasonal slumber bringing bursts of color and wonder to otherwise grey days. Located on the grounds of Palatinus Bath, Lumina Park’s Magical World exhibition opens its gates on 22 October. It invites you on a journey through enchanted lands – the worlds of Pocahontas, Tarzan and Frozen come to life – featuring over a hundred mesmerizing light art installations.

1007 Budapest, Soó Rezső sétány 1. | Website >>

Garden of Lights, ELTE Botanical Garden

If you’ve never been to a light park before, know that Garden of Lights sets the bar very high. Not only will the serenity of the location take your breath away, but you’ll also find yourself gazing in awe at the beautifully illuminated pathways and stunning installations. This year, ELTE Botanical Garden puts Neverland’s mischievous Peter Pan in the spotlight. His heartwarming story will brighten up your day from 17 October to 15 February.

1083 Budapest, Illés utca 25. | Website >>

Lantern Festival, Budapest Zoo

The stunning lanterns at Budapest’s “Animals of the World” Light Festival were created by master artisans from China, using traditional techniques that date back to the Tang and Song dynasties. Each lantern modern piece is built with a steel wire frame, glowing LEDs, and colorful fabric, forming everything from animals to dreamlike figures. This year’s theme highlights endangered species from every continent, each adorned with motifs inspired by local cultures. Blending art, nature, and tradition, the exhibition celebrates the beauty and diversity of both wildlife and world heritage.

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 6-12. | Website >>

IKONO Budapest

One of Budapest’s most fun, interactive museums is IKONO where every visitor becomes part of the exhibit. It is a magical world where one can experience the most exciting fantasies of one’s childhood. Stunning sights and playful attractions – an adult-sized slide in a ball pit, games, photo backdrops, as well as UV lights, light painting, and much more – draw visitors to this extraordinary place.

1052 Budapest, Váci utca 27. | Website >>

McDonald’s Nyugati Lounge

A one of the world’s most beautiful fast-food restaurants, McDonald’s vast interior turns into a cool party venue on Friday and Saturday nights, where renowned DJs set the mood for the weekend. And there’s more – amazing light projections make the parties even more spectacular.

1062 Budapest, Teréz körút 55. | Website >>

Queen Elizabeth’s Garden of Lights, Gödöllő

Situated about half an hour from Budapest by public transport, Gödöllő is well worth a visit. The stunning Grassalkovich Castle – once a temporary residence to Hungary’s beloved Queen Elizabeth – is must-see. From 24 October the garden comes alive: fascinating installations, illuminated pathways, a ferris wheel, and soft, glowing lights make it the perfect place to wander after dark, with the castle providing a serene and charming backdrop.

2100 Gödöllő, Grassalkovich Castle | Website >>

For historical adventures in the city: