The Ultimate Exhibition Guide: Budapest’s Best Museums This Winter

From visionary classics to bold contemporary works, this ultimate guide highlights the must-see shows that will spark curiosity, inspire reflection, and brighten the colder months with culture.

The Marriage of Heaven and Hell – William Blake and his Contemporaries // Museum of Fine Arts (Until 11 January 2026)

The exhibition celebrates the visionary genius of William Blake (1757–1827), a towering figure in British art and literature whose radical imagination continues to inspire two centuries on. Featuring masterpieces from the Tate Collection, the show places Blake’s paintings, prints and watercolours in the turbulent context of late 18th- and early 19th-century Britain. Alongside Blake’s works, visitors will encounter pieces by artists who influenced him, as well as those he inspired, including Turner and Samuel Palmer, revealing a dynamic artistic dialogue that defined the Romantic imagination.

Mary Ellen Mark: The Lives of Women // Mai Manó House (Until 11 January 2026)

“Mary Ellen Mark: Women’s Fates” at Mai Manó House offers a powerful overview of the legendary American photographer’s work, focusing on her profound engagement with women’s lives and marginalized communities. Spanning five decades, Mark’s photographs reveal intimate, often challenging human stories with empathy and intensity. The selection features some of her most emblematic series. Through her innovative approach and unwavering commitment to documentary photography, Mark gave visibility to lives often overlooked, creating images that have become enduring icons of visual culture.

Impulses – Miklós Szőcs TUI’s sculptures // Kunsthalle (Until 11 January 2026)

Working primarily with wood, Miklós Szőcs has developed a distinctive language that blends realism and fantasy, utility and transcendence. Influenced by both Eastern and Western high cultures, his practice explores shared spiritual foundations across traditions. From his iconic Jaguar sculpture to later abstract series, his works invite viewers into a space where technical mastery meets philosophical depth. This exhibition traces his artistic evolution from figurative experimentation to abstract and symbolic forms, celebrating one of Hungary’s most original contemporary sculptors.

On Neurodiversity // Budapest Gallery (12 November 2025 – 01 February 2026)

Budapest Gallery is the city’s buzzing hub for contemporary art, hosting temporary exhibitions every two months that engage with current social issues in Budapest and the region. The vibrant gallery presents emerging artists making their solo debut, mid-career practitioners, and international group exhibitions with a Central European focus. In March 2025, an open call invited neurodivergent artists to participate; eight were selected to join preparatory workshops and present their work. Their newly created pieces will be showcased at the exhibition, opening on 11 November 2025.

Before the Storm: Taiwan on the Frontier of Past and Future // Ludwig Museum (15 November 2025 – 29 March 2026)

The exhibition highlights contemporary artistic trends and works that reflect Taiwan’s scientific and technological progress, while situating them within the historical and socio-political forces that have shaped the island’s distinctive identity and vibrant society. Featuring 20 invited artists, it examines themes such as indigenous heritage, traditions, environmental protection, the cultural legacy of colonialism and the traumas of the 19th and 20th centuries. It also touches on the rise of modern democracy and the values of contemporary society, and visions of Taiwan’s future through modernization.

