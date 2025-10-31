Goulash, Glam and Folklore Vibes: Dinner with a Show at Paprika Revue House 

Welcome to Paprika Revue House, where a Dinner&Show awaits like nowhere else! No, this isn’t Las Vegas: the location is downtown Budapest, where a mystical show reveals Hungarian culture in a contemporary way. We were lucky enough to be among the first to try it : before our arrival, we had already checked out the 5-course menu, so we knew we were in for a fantastic gastronomic experience – but never in our wildest dreams did we expect the show to blow us away like this.

The best of folklore meets the city

We arrive on Thursday evening, ready to get into the weekend spirit with the 3-hour-long program, including a 55-minute folklore revue show by Britain’s Got Talent’s Tímea Papp.

We haven’t even stepped inside yet, but we’re already smiling: a fiery red “paprika hallway” welcomes us at the entrance. From the cloakroom, we’d head straight to our table – we heard that there’s already a basket of bread waiting for us, begging to be spread with Liptauer cheese spread and smoky eggplant cream – but we can’t resist a quick peek into the shop first, where a sweet puli mug instantly makes it onto our wishlist. After the short detour, we finally make it to the auditorium, and it feels like we’ve stepped into a folk tale.

Overhead, a giant stork; trees stretching skyward; on the walls, wooden boards and plates, one of which boldly declaring in curly lettering that „goulash is a soup”. Seeing the huge stage, we nod in approval – judging by its size, a truly grand show awaits.

Flavours full of rythm and tradition

But before that, there are still two more courses to go. Paprika Revue House doesn’t make it easy for us, as we could choose from four menus – premium, fish, traditional and vegan. We went with the last two, so now duck liver pâté and a roasted celeriac tartare await us – we pat ourselves on the back, excellent choices so far!

We alternate between pouring ourselves wine and fruity “szörp” – a ritual we’ll repeat more than once tonight, as Paprika offers unlimited drinks.

We’ve barely taken our first spoonfuls of soup – Goulash soup in a caldron with Hungarian pinched noodles and porcini mushroom cream soup, oh my! – when the show begins.

The story follows the adventures of a playful shepherd: while he wanders around Budapest in search of his sheep, the audience gets to explore Hungarian traditions thanks to dancers, musicians, a tightrope walker, and singers dressed in contemporary-folk-inspired costumes.

Breathtaking solos and colorful performances

In the dazzling scenes, Hungarian plains come to life, sweet Zsolnay porcelain dolls take the stage to dance, and of course, grandma’s recipe book also makes an appearance.

And when the first notes of the touching folk song, “A csitári hegyek alatt” begin to play… well, let’s just say there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

During the intermission we get to exchange a few words with the lead performer and the dancers – but our attention is quickly stolen by the arrival of the main courses. And really, who could concentrate on anything when there is rolled chicken paprikash with pearl barley casserole and grilled cauliflower steak with Hungarian ratatouille on the table?

The second act wraps with a breathtaking violin solo by a virtuoso performer – but the evening isn’t over just yet, we’re still in for a Somlói sponge cake trifle and a chocolate cake.

Around 10:30 PM, as we step out into Budapest’s increasingly lively party district, we find ourselves wishing we had more international friends – so we could show them Paprika Revue House… and the magic of our traditions.

1074 Budapest, Síp utca 27. | Website

For even more Hungarian flavors: