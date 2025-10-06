Budapest’s Best This Autumn: 6 Colorful Activities for Culture Lovers

This autumn, Budapest is buzzing with culture! From music and theatre to design, art, and immersive experiences, the city offers a season full of creativity, inspiration, and unforgettable moments for every culture lover.

Liszt Fest International Cultural Festival

This fall, it’s time to celebrate again — classical and contemporary music, dance, literature, and more — as the Liszt Fest International Cultural Festival takes over Budapest once again. From October 9–22, world-class artists join local talents to honor Franz Liszt’s enduring legacy, proving how his spirit still sparks creativity today. Now in its fifth edition, the festival is all about passion, artistry, and unforgettable performances.

Different locations | Website

360 Design Budapest

This October 9–19, 360 Design Budapest returns for its sixth edition — and it’s completely free. The vibrant showcase brings together the best of Hungarian and regional contemporary design, from bold ideas to sustainable innovations. Beyond celebrating design’s role in everyday life, it also opens doors for local and regional talents to shine internationally. A lineup of exciting programs makes the experience even richer.

1014 Budapest, Táncsics Mihály utca 1. | Website

Light Art Museum

Rain Falling Upwards, Electric Paramecia, and Xenobots — the Light Art Museum’s brand-new exhibition More Than Human is here. Opening this September, the show brings together nearly 40 dazzling works by world-famous artists, from large-scale installations to immersive projections. It’s a journey that challenges our human-centered view of the world, sparking fresh perspectives — from the origins of evolution all the way to interplanetary futures.

1054 Budapest Hold utca 13. | Website

Art Market Budapest

Art Market Budapest, Central and Eastern Europe’s leading international art fair, returns on October 16–19. Established in 2011, the fair presents a dynamic mix of emerging talents, inspiring galleries, and progressive voices from around the world, with exhibitors arriving from over 50 countries across five continents. It has become a vibrant platform that brings fresh perspectives and new energy to the European and global art scene.

1061 Budapest, Hegedű utca 9. | Website

Recirquel: Walk My World

Experience Walk My World at MÜPA, a 6,000 m² immersive realm where gods, heroes, and mythical creatures bring the tragic love story of Aeneas and Dido to life. With no stage or seating, visitors roam freely through Troy and Carthage, uncovering multiple story threads. Part theatre, part exhibition, part adventure, Walk My World returns with more dates throughout autumn, offering a groundbreaking and unforgettable journey through myth and movement.

1024 Budapest, Kis Rókus utca 16-20. (Millenáris, Building B) | Website

Sounddome – 360° Cinema

Step inside the Sound Dome at the House of Music and let sights and sounds surround you. A giant dome screen with 360° visuals and a 40-channel ambisonic sound system turn every screening into an unforgettable experience. Grab a beanbag, lean back, and explore new worlds of music, art, and nature. Screenings run daily except Mondays, from music-driven films to animations, cultural stories, nature documentaries, and bold experimental works.

1146 Budapest, Olof Palme sétány 3. | Website

Get ready to dance your way through the season: