Budapest Concert Buzz: Autumn’s Hottest Live Shows

This autumn, Budapest’s stages are set to explode with star power: from Katy Perry’s pop spectacle and The Offspring’s punk energy to Roxette’s timeless hits and Tommy Cash’s wild hip‑hop. With icons like Nena and Lil Tracy also in the mix, the city’s live music scene is ready to keep fans dancing all season long.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry is coming back to Budapest after 15 years! On October 27, she will light up the MVM Dome with her spectacular The Lifetimes Tour. Fans can look forward to a dazzling show featuring her biggest hits, including Roar, Firework and many more. One night with one of the world’s greatest pop stars!

The Offspring

After 7 years, The Offspring return to Budapest! On October 31, the California punk-rock icons will take over the MVM Dome with a setlist that blends timeless anthems with fresh tracks from their latest album Supercharged. Get ready for an explosive night of raw energy and unforgettable riffs!

Roxette

Roxette is back — and this November they’re bringing the party to Budapest! On November 4, the iconic band kicks off their Roxette In Concert European tour at the Budapest Arena. With Per Gessle joined by Swedish superstar Lena Philipsson, fans can once again dance to timeless hits live on stage!

Tommy Cash

Estonian hip-hop sensation TOMM¥ €A$H is finally coming to Budapest! After making waves with his controversial Untz Untz video and scoring 3rd place for Estonia in Eurovision with Espresso Macchiato, he’s dropping by for a high-energy show on November 20 at buzzing Dürer Kert.

Nena

German pop icon Nena is coming back! On October 21, she’ll perform at Barba Negra as part of her Wir Gehören Zusammen tour, celebrating more than four decades of music. Fans can look forward to an electrifying show filled with her greatest hits and unforgettable stage presence.

Lil Tracy

Lil Tracy, a defining figure of SoundCloud rap and known for his hit Awful Things, is bringing his first world tour to Budapest. With over 4 million albums sold, he blends rap, trap, emo, punk, and alternative sounds. Catch him live on November 5, at Dürer Kert, performing tracks from his latest release.

