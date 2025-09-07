Budapest Bites Back: Time Out Market Unites the City’s Top Chefs

On September 20, Budapest welcomes its very own Time Out Market at Blaha Lujza Square, inside the historic Corvin Department Store.

What exactly is Time Out Market? It’s a concept already established in 11 countries, created to showcase the very best of a city’s culinary and cultural scene in one place. The vibrant new venue will feature 11 kitchens, 3 bars, 5 event spaces, and over 500 seats, bringing together the city’s best gastronomy and cultural experiences.

From the first announcement it was revealed that Szaletly, 101Bistro, Pingrumba, and Anyukám Mondta will also be present at Times Out Market Budapest. The second list included the participation of CANTEEN by Pesti István, Casa Christa, Tuning Burger, Bigfish, and Wines of Hungary. With the most recently announced names, the list has become complete: M’EAT by Rácz Jenő, LIRA by Essência Restaurant, Hai Nam Pho, and Absolut.