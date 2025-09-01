Experience the World’s Best Young Cellists at Liszt Academy

Discover the world’s finest young cellists and experience the thrill of competition while immersing yourself in enchanting melodies at a breathtaking venue!

All this awaits you at the grand finale of the Budapest International Cello Competition organized by Philharmonia Hungary, from September 8 to 14 at the Liszt Academy.

This prestigious competition attracted 135 applicants from across the globe, but only the very best have made it here. The talented contestants face three rounds: in the preliminaries they perform solo and with piano, the semifinals feature renowned cello concertos, while the finalists must master some of the most challenging pieces in the cello repertoire.

Bright-eyed talents, musical excitement, and the latest trends in classical performance – this is a competition you truly won’t want to miss!

