September in the City: A Funzine Guide

As summer fades, Budapest comes alive with crisp air, golden light, and a calendar full of unmissable events.

Budapest Wine Festival

This September, raise your glass at Buda Castle during Hungary’s most prestigious wine festival. From September 11–14, the Budapest Wine Festival transforms the historic Castle into a celebration of wine, gastronomy, and culture. Enjoy fine Hungarian and international wines, gourmet food, sunsets over the Danube, and an unforgettable atmosphere to bid farewell to summer. A true highlight of Budapest’s cultural calendar, it brings together wine lovers from around the world.

1014 Budapest, Buda Castle | Website

AmfiFest

On September 13–14, the ancient amphitheater of Óbuda comes alive again with AmfiFest, Budapest’s largest Roman festival. Gladiators, legionaries, Roman citizens, and barbarian hordes will all return to the arena, which rivals the Colosseum in scale. The historic site will once more echo with battle reenactments, parades of legionaries, and demonstrations of ancient rituals, including gladiators stepping into the ring several times over the weekend.

1035 Budapest, Pacsirtamező utca 2-14. | Website

TimeOut Market Budapest

On September 20, Budapest welcomes its very own Time Out Market at Blaha Lujza Square, inside the historic Corvin Department Store. But what exactly is Time Out Market? It’s a concept already established in 11 countries, created to showcase the very best of a city’s culinary and cultural scene in one place. The vibrant new venue will feature 11 kitchens, 3 bars, 5 event spaces, and over 500 seats, bringing together the city’s best gastronomy and cultural experiences. From the first announcement it was revealed that Szaletly, 101Bistro, Pingrumba, and Anyukám Mondta will also be present at Time Out Market Budapest. The second list included the participation of CANTEEN by Pesti István, Casa Christa, Tuning Burger, Bigfish, and Wines of Hungary. With the most recently announced names, the list has become complete: M’EAT by Rácz Jenő, LIRA by Essência Restaurant, Hai Nam Pho, and Absolut.

1085 Budapest, Blaha Lujza tér 1. | Website

World Press Photo

From September 26 to November 9, the Biodome hosts the World Press Photo exhibition, bringing the year’s most powerful press photos. Selected from nearly 60,000 entries across 141 countries, the award-winning images capture today’s defining issues—from war and political upheaval to climate change, migration, and stories of resilience. Alongside the main exhibition, three side shows add depth and highlight further important topics.

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti krt. 16. | Website

Cholent Festival

The Cholent Festival returns on September 14, bringing flavors, traditions, and community spirit to the heart of Budapest. This year, the event takes place at Városháza park, where visitors can taste sample countless variations of cholent, one of the Jewish cuisine’s most beloved dishes. Now in its ninth edition, the festival is more than a culinary celebration: it’s a chance to experience Jewish culture up close and enjoy the sense of community that surrounds it.

1052 Budapest, Károly körút | Facebook