Taste the Season: Culinary & Drink Adventures in and Around Budapest

From juicy burgers and fragrant teas to riverside cocktails, fine wines, and vineyard getaways, these are the spots that make fall in and around the city unforgettable.

Fast & Flavorful: Black Cab Burger

Black Cab Burger brings London’s street food spirit to Ferencváros. Choose from premium beef, chicken, or salmon burgers—or go straight for the signature Cabbie Burger, stacked with cheddar, jalapeño, and crispy bacon. Hand-cut chips fried in peanut oil pair perfectly with Fuller’s beer or Crabbie’s ginger beer, while Frankfurt-style hot dogs offer a tasty alternative. A true Budapest stop for locals and tourists craving bold British bites.

1095 Budapest, Mester utca 46. | Website

Beer Bash: Oktoberfest

Beneath the golden autumn trees, on September 26–27–28 and October 2–3–4, visitors can immerse themselves in a true beer festival at Margaret Island Gastro Promenade. The air will be filled with the mouthwatering aroma of grilled sausages and freshly baked pretzels, while more than 30 varieties of draft beer await to quench your thirst. Live music from authentic Bavarian bands will set the mood, with lively programs adding to the festive spirit.

1007 Budapest, Margitsziget, Gasztro sétány | Website

Tea Treats: Bubu Bubble

Ready to embrace the cozy vibes of autumn with Asia’s most comforting drink? Bubu Bubble Tea is here to make your fall even more delightful! With 26 flavours that capture the essence of the season—paired with a tempting variety of jellybeans, tapioca, and fruit pearls—the combinations are endless. And you can keep the warmth going at home by creating your own bubble tea using ingredients and equipment from Bubu’s online shop as well.

1052 Budapest, Petőfi Sándor utca 6.

1066 Budapest, Teréz körút 38.

1117 Budapest, Móricz Zsigmond körtér 16. | Facebook

Mezze Magic: Noor Budapest

Near Buda Castle, Noor Budapest has showcased Lebanese cuisine since 2019. Pet-friendly and easily accessible, it offers an exotic interior centered on a colorful chandelier. The menu spans classics like labneh, moutabel and falafel, plus milder options such as Noor Gyros and chicken nuggets, with ample vegetarian, vegan, and halal choices. From breakfast to dinner, coffee, baklava, Lebanese music, hookahs, wines, cocktails, and beers enhance the experience.

1013 Budapest, Alagút utca 4. | Website

Menu Moments: ARAZ

In the heart of the 7th district, ARAZ Restaurant welcomes guests with a delicious and affordable daily lunch menu available every day of the week, refreshed weekly. The menu features both Hungarian and international dishes, allowing diners to put together a two- or three-course meal to suit their taste. On weekdays, guests can choose from two soups, four main courses, and three desserts. On weekends, the expanded menu also includes your drink of choice.

1074 Budapest, Dohány utca 42-44. | Website

Danube Vibes: Spoon the Boat

Spoon The Boat is the perfect place to be – a toast at sunset, a fine bite, or a refreshing cocktail turns any autumn afternoon unforgettable. Date night, friends, or solo time, every moment here shines brighter and the experience doesn’t end there. With the Work & Play Workshop, Spoon blends business and leisure: mornings spark fresh ideas with panoramic river views, afternoons shift to cocktails and laughter, and by evening, success feels effortless.

1052 Budapest, Vigadó tér 3. | Website

Wine Whispers: Domus Vinorum Wine House and Event Venue

Just steps away from St. Stephen’s Basilica, Domus invites guests into a 150-year-old building with the warm, authentic atmosphere of a traditional wine cellar. From wine dinners and tastings to folklore programs and team-building activities with playful wine-themed games, every visit promises unforgettable moments. Domus is dedicated to celebrating the classic flavors of Hungarian cuisine and the rich traditions surrounding wine.

1051 Budapest, Bajcsy-Zsilinszky út 18. | Website

Golden Escape: Rókusfalvy Inn, Etyek

The golden lights of the Indian summer are at their most beautiful in Etyek when seen from the atmospheric terrace of Rókusfalvy Inn: from here unfolds the rolling panorama of the vineyards, the sea of Swabian houses, and the silhouette of the Buda Hills. The Inn entices not only with its seasonal dishes and traditional Sunday lunches, but also with the way its terrace shows a different face at every time of day: peaceful coffee mornings, convivial wine-filled family lunches at noon, and a romantic refuge in the evening. It is a place where the golden lights of autumn are crowned by the landscape and warm hospitality.

2091 Etyek, Újhegy 89. | Website