Budapest’s Waterside Wonders: 6 Hidden Gems to Discover

Ready to swap sweaty streets for refreshing waters? We’ve got some seriously cool waterside hangouts lined up that’ll help you cope with the dog days of summer and create unforgettable memories. From poolside movie nights to riverside beach vibes, here’s six amazing ways to make a splash in and around Budapest!

Danube Cruises

Looking to experience Budapest from a completely different perspective? Mahart Cruises, Hungary’s largest passenger cruising company, lets you see the city’s grand architecture unfold along the Danube’s banks – offering views impossible to capture from street level. Choose from daytime sightseeing tours that showcase Budapest’s landmarks from the water, or venture further afield to picturesque riverside towns like cobblestoned Szentendre with its charming artists’ quarter, royal Visegrád where medieval ruins crown the hilltops, and the ecclesiastical capital of Hungary, Esztergom, known for its stunning basilica. For something special, book an evening dinner cruise where you can enjoy good food and wine while taking in the city’s illuminated skyline.

Website

City Park Boating Lake

Home to several of Budapest’s top architectural attractions, from the fairy-tale-esque Vajdahunyad Castle to the awe-inspiring Museum of Ethnography, lush City Park also boasts a sizable boating lake for your pleasure. Choose your vessel – boat, pedal boat, or SUP – and chill out on the water while soaking up some serious Instagram-worthy views. Perfect for beating the heat, hanging with friends, or just taking a breather from Budapest’s busy streets, this dreamy urban sanctuary is open every day of the week from 10 AM to 9 PM.

1146 Budapest, Olof Palme sétány 5. | Website

Római-part Public Beach

Are you ready to soak up some riverside energy? Római-part’s 2-kilometers long Danube strip is packed with snack bars serving lángos, fried hake and wine spritzer, historic boathouses, and chill garden venues with communal cooking possibilities. The vibe is unbeatable: boats cruise by while families, dogs and bikers enjoy the semi-wild charm in the shade of ancient poplars and willows. Don’t miss the free public beach, located just north of Fellini Kultúrbisztró, complete with lifeguards, sunbeds, showers, and full amenities for the perfect summertime escape.

1039 Budapest, Kossuth Lajos üdülőpart 15-17. | Facebook

Port de Budapest

Nestled between Elizabeth and Liberty bridges, Port de Budapest delivers genuine seaside atmosphere with unmatched panoramic views of the Danube. Watch ships passing by as you savor creative cocktails like Lisa and Liberty, each inspired by Budapest’s iconic bridges. The rooftop vibes perfectly balance urban sophistication with waterfront relaxation, keeping the city’s hustle and bustle within arm’s reach yet worlds away. Whether you’re gathering with friends, family, or enjoying a solo retreat, Port de Budapest creates the perfect setting for unforgettable summer evenings. The venue has also expanded to offer wedding services for couples seeking a truly distinctive waterfront celebration.

1056 Budapest, Belgrád rakpart 23. | Facebook

CineSpa

Széchenyi Bath’s iconic yellow walls are Instagram-famous for a reason – this City Park gem features 18 pools filled with healing natural hot spring water, plus saunas and steam cabins that make it a Budapest must-see. But here’s the real magic: the weekly CineSpa event series lets you watch movies while soaking in steaming hot spring water after sunset. It’s the ultimate unwind experience – captivating films meet healing thermal waters in perfect harmony. Catch this unique cinema-spa combo every Tuesday at 9 PM throughout July!

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 9-11. | Website

Margaret Island Music Fountain

The musical fountain near Margaret Bridge delivers a delightful evening experience, featuring water displays synchronized to an eclectic mix of music from classical masterpieces to contemporary hits. This 60-year-old attraction keeps things current with annually updated playlists, and while it runs daily from 10 AM to 10 PM, the real enchantment happens after sundown. That’s when vibrant lighting effects illuminate the dancing waters and short films are projected onto the rising mist, creating an impressive multimedia show that’s completely free to enjoy.

1138 Budapest, Margit-sziget | Facebook

