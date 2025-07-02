7 Incredible Things to Experience this Summer in Budapest

This summer, Budapest transforms into a vibrant playground filled with unforgettable experiences waiting around every corner. From amazing gastro festivals to lively outdoor concerts, here are seven incredible things you absolutely can’t miss in the heart of Hungary’s capital.

Romazuri

Get ready for an incredible celebration of Roma culture at Margaret Island’s Romazuri festival! The event brings together the most talented Roma artists for an explosive weekend of music, dance, theater, visual arts, fashion, poetry, and gastronomy at Kristály Színtér from July 4 to 6.

1138 Budapest, Margitsziget | Facebook

Italian Food Festival

Picture Italian heaven: creamy burrata, wine and the intoxicating scent of fresh basil. Giulia’s garden will come pretty close to that between July 8-10, with wood-fired pizzas, silky pasta, ice-cold Aperols, and Italian tunes creating a veritable dolce vita atmosphere. The festa runs from 5 PM to midnight.

1024 Budapest, Retek utca 12. | Facebook

Chairlift Night

Budapest’s 10th annual Chairlift Night on July 12th transforms evening rides into magic from 7 PM to 1 AM. Glide through sunset and starlit skies aboard Zugliget Chairlift while soaking up breathtaking Buda Hills panoramas. Special return tickets available at the Underground Railway Museum, Deák tér!

Website >>

Free Concerts by the Danube

Located beside the iconic Chain Bridge, Pontoon pulses with an eclectic soundtrack that defines the city’s musical soul. Free concerts span jazz quartets, acoustic performances, world music ensembles, and sunset DJ sets, creating an ever-evolving atmosphere where Danube views match with diverse rhythms.

1051 Budapest, Id. Antall József rakpart 1. | Facebook

Summer Eve Dance House

Experience free Hungarian folk dance at Várkert Bazár’s stunning terrace every other Friday evening throughout July and August at 7 PM. All ages can learn traditional steps with teachers while the bands of Pál István Szalonna and Marci Szabó provide live music from regions across Hungary.

1013 Budapest, Ybl Miklós tér 2-6. | Website

Night of the Shooting Stars

Held on 9 August at the Svábhegy Observatory, the event brings families together for spectacular Perseid meteor viewing from afternoon until 11 PM. Handle colorful meteorite crystals in the meteorite lab, spot Venus’s hair-thin crescent through telescopes, and catch shooting stars under the Milky Way.

1121 Budapest, Konkoly-Thege Miklós út 15-17. | Website

TáncPark

Organized by the National Dance Theatre, TáncPark returns this year as a vibrant celebration of freedom, movement, and summer. From July 11 to 20, Millenáris Park will come alive for ten enchanting evenings of open-air dance performances, dance workshops, and lively dance houses. Each night invites audiences into a different world—from the fiery passion of flamenco to the thought-provoking expressions of contemporary dance and the joyous spirit of folk traditions—all under the starry summer sky.

Website >>

