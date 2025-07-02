6 Must-Try Gastrospots in Budapest You’ll Love This Summer

Take a bite of the yummiest flavors of the summer in the city – juicy burgers, refreshing bubble teas, artisan pastries, and guilt-free treats are waiting for you in the heart of Budapest. Pro tip: they are best served outdoors, enjoyed with your besties!

Quick ‘n’ Tasty: Black Cab Burger

Step into Black Cab Burger in Ferencváros and journey straight to London’s vibrant food scene. Savor premium beef, chicken, or salmon burgers customized to your exact taste, or indulge in their signature Cabbie Burger – a masterpiece of melted cheddar, spicy jalapeño, and crispy bacon that captures London’s bold culinary spirit. Fresh-cut chips fried in peanut oil pair perfectly with authentic Fuller’s beer or refreshing Crabbie’s ginger beer, completing this British experience. For variety seekers, their Frankfurt-style hot dogs provide another delicious avenue to explore, making this Budapest outpost a true destination for locals and tourists craving that unmistakable London street food magic.

1095 Budapest, Mester utca 46. | Website

Summer Refreshment: Bubu Bubble Tea

Escape the scorching summer heat with Bubu Bubble Tea – Budapest’s beloved Asian sensation that continues to define refreshment in the city’s gastro scene. Dive into their world of 26 vibrant flavors that perfectly capture summer’s essence, from tropical paradise to orchard freshness. Every sip becomes an adventure as you customize your creation with colorful jelly beans, chewy tapioca pearls, or bursting fruit bubbles – the possibilities are endless. Grab your favorite concoction to go and head straight to the poolside, or bring the bubble tea magic home with premium ingredients from Bubu’s online store!

1052 Budapest, Petőfi Sándor utca 6. // 1066 Budapest, Teréz körút 38. // 1117 Budapest, Móricz Zsigmond körtér 16. | Facebook

Downtown Oasis: VAJ Sas

Just steps from St. Stephen’s Basilica, VAJ Sas invites you to linger on their spacious, shade-dappled terrace or retreat to their stylishly cool interior – an urban oasis open daily throughout summer. Their commitment to craftsmanship defines every offering: freshly baked pastries with house-made fillings and sandwiches on signature sourdough, all created with premium ingredients transformed by skilled hands. Refresh yourself with vibrant house-made lemonades, iced teas, and juices, or discover their light-roast specialty coffee in cooling summer variations and artisanal kombuchas, perfect companions for languid days in Budapest’s elegant center.

1051 Budapest, Sas utca 2. | Website

Secret Garden: ARAZ

ARAZ Restaurant offers a refreshing alternative to the typical downtown dining experience. The establishment’s verdant inner terrace provides a welcome retreat from big city buzz while maintaining the district’s cosmopolitan atmosphere. Beginning June 24, Tuesday evenings feature a specialized grill menu showcasing expertly prepared octopus, rib-eye steak, traditional köfte, and succulent chicken breast – all prepared over open flame to enhance natural flavors. The restaurant’s Small Plate concept merits particular attention, presenting Hungarian culinary traditions through a contemporary lens in portions designed for exploration and sharing.

1074 Budapest, Dohány utca 42-44. | Website

Modern Tradition: Macesz Bistro

Looking for that perfect blend of tradition and trendiness? Macesz Bistro on Dob Street continues to be one of our favorite spots, maintaining its stylish ambiance while constantly refreshing its culinary offerings. Chef Ákos Tasnádi is working his magic in the kitchen, balancing grandmother-approved favorites (hello, perfect matzo ball soup and hearty cholent!) with contemporary seasonal stunners, like their vegan milk pudding topped with passion fruit and pistachio. Whether you’re a longtime fan or curious about Jewish cuisine, Macesz Bistro’s fresh take on beloved recipes makes it an essential stop on your culinary adventures this summer.

1072 Budapest, Dob utca 26. | Website

Gluten-Free Gluttony: Zelenák Sütiház

Zelenák Sütiház masterfully recreates classic Hungarian desserts without a trace of gluten – and yes, they taste just like the originals! All of the products are 100% gluten-free, and the thoughtfully curated shop also features a special selection of treats that are additionally free from dairy, sugar, and eggs. Their ever-changing seasonal specialties give you plenty of reasons to become a regular visitor. Whether you follow a specific diet or simply want desserts with less guilt, this patisserie delivers satisfaction for both your taste buds and your conscience.

1105 Budapest, Gitár utca 4. | Website

Make sure to check out these fun activities as well: